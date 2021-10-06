Amazon works hard to delight our customers every day, and we want you to have peace of mind when shopping for products in our store—including items sold by third-party sellers.

Amazon’s longstanding A-to-z Guarantee protects you when you buy items that are sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers both the timely delivery and condition of your items. If you're not happy with either and can’t resolve the issue directly with the seller, you can make a claim directly to Amazon for a refund.

We are continually looking for new ways to innovate for you, and this year we expanded our A-to-z Guarantee to include a process for resolving personal injury and property damage claims due to a defective product. Amazon is the first and only company that we are aware of that offers this level of protection for customers when purchasing products from third-party sellers.

Through the expanded A-to-z Guarantee, if you should ever have a valid personal injury or property damage claim resulting from a defective product sold by a third-party seller, you can contact Amazon Customer Service to resolve the matter. While customers can file claims up to $1 million, more than 80% of claims are for less than $1,000. For claims under $1,000, Amazon will resolve these cases on behalf of our selling partners who have insurance. If a selling partner does not have insurance or the claim is over $1,000, we will assist customers by notifying third-party sellers of valid claims, and ensuring that they or their insurance companies respond to and resolve the claim in a timely manner.

Sellers are responsible for ensuring the products they sell in our store are safe and compliant, for holding valid product liability insurance, and for addressing and paying valid customer claims. If the seller or their insurer denies a claim that Amazon believes is valid, we will step in to address the customer’s claim. This approach helps ensure claims are addressed quickly and easily for customers, while protecting sellers from fraudulent, abusive, or frivolous claims.

Our expanded A-to-z Guarantee helps you shop with confidence in our store. Learn more about the A-to-z Guarantee.