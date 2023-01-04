Workforce
We believe in providing equitable access to employment and have advocated for a higher federal minimum wage and cannabis reform, among other workplace initiatives.
Our position
Employees are the heart and soul of Amazon, which is why we are proud to provide industry-leading pay and benefits and access to skills training on day one of employment, all in a safe and inclusive workplace. We also advocate on issues that are important to our team and front-line employees across the country.
For example, we believe that the minimum wage should increase. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has not increased since 2009. Raising the minimum wage would have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of individuals and families across the nation and help address growing income inequality.
We pay a starting wage of at least $16 an hour to all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees across the U.S., with an average of $19 across the country. We are using our position as one of the nation’s largest employers to encourage other companies to raise their wages and to lobby members of Congress and state legislatures to raise the minimum wage.
Our workforce data
Representation matters. We track the representation of women and underrepresented communities because we know that diversity helps us build better teams that obsess over and better represent our global customer base.
The American Upskilling Study shows workers want skills training
A joint survey from Gallup and Amazon found that employer-provided upskilling offers ways to solve recruitment challenges, increase productivity, and raise wages.