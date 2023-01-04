Our position



Employees are the heart and soul of Amazon, which is why we are proud to provide industry-leading pay and benefits and access to skills training on day one of employment, all in a safe and inclusive workplace. We also advocate on issues that are important to our team and front-line employees across the country.



For example, we believe that the minimum wage should increase. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has not increased since 2009. Raising the minimum wage would have a profound impact on the lives of tens of millions of individuals and families across the nation and help address growing income inequality.



We pay a starting wage of at least $16 an hour to all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees across the U.S., with an average of $19 across the country. We are using our position as one of the nation’s largest employers to encourage other companies to raise their wages and to lobby members of Congress and state legislatures to raise the minimum wage.