Our impact in the HQ2 region
When we announced that our second headquarters would be coming to Arlington, Virginia, and our plan to bring 25,000 jobs to the area, we made a commitment to be among the most trusted companies in the region. Learn more about Amazon’s HQ2 and our commitment to the Greater Capital Region.
40 photos from inside Metropolitan Park—the first phase of Amazon's HQ2 that opens this month
Amazon opened the first phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on May 22. See the first photos from inside.
Amazon is the No. 1 corporate philanthropist in the Greater Capital region.
We’re proud to be bringing more economic opportunity to the region—with more than 8,000 corporate and tech jobs assigned to Met Park in the first phase of HQ2, and over 2 million square feet of new commercial space, including 50,000 square feet for 14 local small businesses. We’ve also made more than $161 million in donations and cash grants to local nonprofits and charitable organizations, and created over 2.5 acres of public park space.
Creating economic opportunity
Meet the local businesses of Amazon’s HQ2 at Met Park, from lunch spots to fitness and wellness centersAmazon HQ2 at Met Park in Arlington, Virginia is more than just an office. Visitors can get a facial, eat tacos and ice cream, and even see local art.
Amazon joins local community leaders and construction workers to celebrate completing the top floor of construction at Metropolitan Park.
Conte’s Bike Shop, HUSTLE, South Block, and Social Burger to provide more retail, fitness, and restaurant options for the Arlington community.
Building a stronger community
With more than $161 million donated, we remain committed to supporting our HQ2 community in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region.
Amazon is donating $250,000 worth of products from Amazon Fresh across three organizations in Arlington, Virginia and Washington, D.C. to help tackle food insecurity among students.
With a $1 million donation to CodeVA and the opening of a new AWS Think Big Space for students and teachers, Amazon continues to expand investments in computer science education in HQ2 across Virginia.
Investing in affordable housing
Since January 2021, Amazon has committed over $1 billion in loans and grants to create or preserve 7,000 affordable homes in the region. In Arlington County, Amazon’s preservation efforts have increased the stock of long-term (99 years) multifamily units 22%.
Amazon and Arlington County are providing capital to support a landmark preservation deal to create long-term affordability for over 1,300 apartment homes for a period of 99 years.
Amazon's donation, valued at $40 million, will help create more than 550 new affordable homes at Crystal House apartment site.
Committing to sustainability
An inside look at the sustainability features of our new headquarters, which will run with zero operational carbon emissions.
Amazon unveils new design features inspired by local community feedback for its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
Inspired by the native ecologies of the mid-Atlantic region, the design team for HQ2's PenPlace will deliver an inclusive community park for Arlingtonians, Amazon employees, and visitors alike.
