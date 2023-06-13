Our impact in the HQ2 region

We’re proud to be bringing more economic opportunity to the region—with more than 8,000 corporate and tech jobs assigned to Met Park in the first phase of HQ2, and over 2 million square feet of new commercial space, including 50,000 square feet for 14 local small businesses. We’ve also made more than $161 million in donations and cash grants to local nonprofits and charitable organizations, and created over 2.5 acres of public park space.