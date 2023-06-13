Back to Amazon
Our Impact / Community Impact

Our impact in the HQ2 region

When we announced that our second headquarters would be coming to Arlington, Virginia, and our plan to bring 25,000 jobs to the area, we made a commitment to be among the most trusted companies in the region. Learn more about Amazon’s HQ2 and our commitment to the Greater Capital Region.
An image of the exterior of Met Park at Amazon's second headquarters. There are several large buildings wiht a park in the middle

40 photos from inside Metropolitan Park—the first phase of Amazon's HQ2 that opens this month

Amazon opened the first phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on May 22. See the first photos from inside.
Read more

Amazon is the No. 1 corporate philanthropist in the Greater Capital region.

We’re proud to be bringing more economic opportunity to the region—with more than 8,000 corporate and tech jobs assigned to Met Park in the first phase of HQ2, and over 2 million square feet of new commercial space, including 50,000 square feet for 14 local small businesses. We’ve also made more than $161 million in donations and cash grants to local nonprofits and charitable organizations, and created over 2.5 acres of public park space.
Creating economic opportunity
Building a stronger community
Investing in affordable housing
Committing to sustainability
A student draws on a poster board with two instructors watching him.

The Capital Region community impact report

Read more
Learn more about our commitment to our HQ2 region.
