Metropolitan Park, the first phase of our second headquarters' development in Arlington, Virginia, is taking shape as we celebrate an important milestone: the “topping out,” or completion of the highest floor of the building. So much has changed since we began construction more than two years ago in National Landing, and we can’t wait to welcome Amazon employees and the Arlington community to Metropolitan Park in 2023.

Since we announced Arlington as the site of HQ2 in 2018, we’ve been committed to building an inviting space that benefits our employees and the entire Arlington community through our focus on nature, sustainability, and being great neighbors. The construction and design teams represent the diverse and vibrant economic impact this project is contributing to the local community. More than 4,800 skilled craftworkers and project managers are building Metropolitan Park and have devoted more than 2.2 million hours to this project. We appreciate their hard work and dedication.

Our progress would also not be possible without the strong support of our partners—Clark Construction, JBG Smith, ZGF Architects, and Seneca Group—that share our commitment to the safe and sustainable construction of Metropolitan Park.

In addition to making great progress on construction over the past two years, we’ve built what we hope will be lasting partnerships across the community. With input from those partners, we’ve invested in the community in a number of ways. For example, working closely with the Arlington County Board, we’ve listened to local residents and included their feedback into the project, including over half a mile of new protected bike lanes, 2.5 acres of new and renovated public open space, and a daycare center for families in the neighborhood. Metropolitan Park’s two 22-story office buildings will include more than 50,000 square feet of retail space for local small businesses and a 700-person meeting center that will be available to local community groups. The entire complex will also be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Since 2018, we have committed more than $34 million in total investments to local nonprofits, community groups, public schools, and businesses in the local community. This includes both monetary and in-kind donations, such as school supplies to public schools across Northern Virginia, supporting hyperlocal racial equity initiatives, and food donations to local food banks and pantries for families in need.

These commitments are in addition to Amazon’s announcement in 2021 to create the Amazon Housing Equity Fund. The fund aims to preserve existing affordable housing and to create inclusive housing developments through low-rate loans and grants to housing partners, traditional and non-traditional public agencies, and minority-led organizations. To date, we have committed over $795 million in low-rate loans and grants to create or preserve up to 4,400 affordable homes in the HQ2 region, with more investments to come. We’re proud to share that, according to recent data provided by Arlington County, the Amazon Housing Equity Fund has increased the long-term committed multifamily affordable housing stock in Arlington by 22%.

Clark Construction raises celebratory concrete bucket signed by workers who are building Amazon’s HQ2. Clark Construction raises celebratory concrete bucket. Amazon’s director of Global Real Estate and Facilities, Joe Chapman, delivers remarks at the Met Park Topping Out Celebration. Amazon’s director of Global Real Estate and Facilities, Joe Chapman, and Clark Construction VP, Jeff King, shake hands at the Met Park Topping Out Celebration. Arlington County Board Chair, Katie Cristol, addresses craftworkers and guests at the Met Park Topping Out Celebration.

Today’s celebration is an important milestone, but in many ways it’s just the beginning of our commitment to the Arlington community. We look forward to opening our doors next year and continuing to invest in the community for years to come.

Download our fact sheet to learn more about the new development at Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.