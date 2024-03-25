Amazon HQ2 has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and guides design, construction, and operations practices that improve environmental and human health.

With sustainability at its core, HQ2 was built using new, climate-friendly solutions such as low-carbon concrete, mass timber, electrified energy-efficient operations, advanced ways to reuse water, and two acres of landscaped roofs with native plants.

“Amazon’s HQ2 achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. Through innovative design and sustainable practices, HQ2 serves as a blueprint for other projects,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO at USGBC. “Certification is proof that Amazon is going above and beyond to ensure its workspaces are constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability.”

HQ2’s buildings are 100% powered by renewable energy and do not rely on any fossil fuels for daily operation. This development represents a meaningful step towards decarbonizing Amazon’s real estate portfolio in order to meet our Climate Pledge commitment to decarbonize our operations by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement.

