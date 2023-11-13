5 ways Amazon is helping to address U.S. communities’ biggest challenges right now

As Amazon continues to grow, we know that our customers, employees, and the communities where we operate have high expectations of us. They look to us to have a positive impact beyond our investment and the jobs we create, and they want to see us apply our innovative spirit and resources to help address the many challenges their communities face. We want to do that, too.

Through our partnership with more than 1,500 nonprofit partners across the U.S., we are building and preserving affordable housing, donating food and using our logistics capabilities to tackle hunger, broadening young people’s horizons through our education programs, and providing skills training for adults in cloud computing and tech. We’re also mobilizing our infrastructure and technology to quickly support affected communities when natural disasters strike.

Discover how Amazon supports local communities by reading our Community Impact Report or checking out highlights from the report below.