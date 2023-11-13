5 ways Amazon is helping to address U.S. communities’ biggest challenges right now

As Amazon continues to grow, we know that our customers, employees, and the communities where we operate have high expectations of us. They look to us to have a positive impact beyond our investment and the jobs we create, and they want to see us apply our innovative spirit and resources to help address the many challenges their communities face. We want to do that, too.
Through our partnership with more than 1,500 nonprofit partners across the U.S., we are building and preserving affordable housing, donating food and using our logistics capabilities to tackle hunger, broadening young people’s horizons through our education programs, and providing skills training for adults in cloud computing and tech. We’re also mobilizing our infrastructure and technology to quickly support affected communities when natural disasters strike.
Discover how Amazon supports local communities by reading our Community Impact Report or checking out highlights from the report below.
-
Tackling food insecurity
Amazon believes that no family should go without basic needs like food and housing. We support the critical work of organizations that help individuals and families faced with food insecurity. We do this through donations of food and financial support, and by delivering prepared meals and groceries on behalf of these organizations throughout our communities.
- 33 million+ meals delivered directly to underserved families.
- 88 million+ pounds of food donated to food banks, pantries, kitchens, and shelters.
- $12 million+ donated to local organizations to help alleviate food insecurity.
-
Creating affordable housing
We created the Amazon Housing Equity Fund because we believe everyone should have access to housing they can afford. As many communities across the U.S. face an affordable housing shortage, we’re committing our resources to increase the supply of long-term, affordable homes for low- to moderate-income residents. This includes a new pilot project to help moderate-income and minority families become homeowners and build generational wealth. Our Housing Equity Fund is a much-needed resource in addressing housing affordability across our hometown communities.
- $1.8 billion committed to create and preserve affordable housing across the U.S.
- 14,400+ affordable units funded or preserved.
- 33,100+ residents supported by Amazon-funded affordable housing investments.
- $40 million committed to help moderate-income residents become homeowners.
-
Broadening horizons through education
Education changes lives, and at Amazon we invest in programs to help children, higher-education students, and adult learners unlock their potential. Last year, Amazon's donations to local partners helped underserved students access food, shelter, clothing, and school supplies—so they can focus on learning. And Amazon Future Engineer—our childhood-to-career computer science program—inspires and educates thousands of students and teachers across the U.S. each year.
- $16 million in scholarships awarded to 400 students by the Amazon Future Engineer program.
- 6,000 schools and 560,000 students received STEM education, literacy, and career exploration courses through Amazon’s philanthropic education programs.
- 16,000+ teachers trained to deliver computer science education through the Amazon Future Engineer program.
-
Expanding access to skills training
Amazon offers a vast array of education and training programs to help individuals develop the skills they need for careers in technology. AWS Skills Centers provide free, in-person classes for adults with little or no technology experience. The Skills Centers expose students to real-world applications of cloud computing and related career possibilities. And AWS re/Start is a free training program that helps unemployed or underemployed individuals build essential skills for careers in cloud computing while connecting them to potential employers.
- 13 million+ adults received free training in cloud computing and technology through AWS skills training education programs.
- 172 AWS re/Start cohorts across the U.S. have received tech skills training for free.
- 400 hours of free education for every student participating in the AWS re/Start cloud computing program.
-
Helping people when disaster strikes
Amazon’s disaster relief and response efforts leverage our technology and global logistics network to provide fast, effective aid for communities impacted by natural disasters. Our nine global disaster relief hubs are stocked with relief items including shelter materials, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, repair materials, and household items. When disaster strikes, we’re able to use our fleet of cargo jets and trucks to quickly deliver Amazon-donated items to communities across the globe. We also enable customers to donate products and cash on Amazon.com and help disaster response organizations quickly scale through AWS.
- 3 million+ relief items ready for deployment from our disaster relief hubs in Australia, Japan, and the U.S.
- 115 natural disasters responded to using Amazon’s logistics infrastructure and expertise.
- 23 million relief items donated to nonprofits assisting affected communities on the ground.
-
Download our Community Impact Reports
Learn about the impact we're making across the U.S. and in the communities we call home. Review the full Community Impact Reports below.