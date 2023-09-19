Lee este artículo en español.

Good news for anyone looking for a job: Amazon is hiring 250,000 people in full-time, part-time, and seasonal fulfillment center and transportation roles in hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S. Amazon is the country’s leading job creator—adding more than 800,000 jobs in the last five years—and is now investing $1.3 billion this year toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average pay for those roles to over $20.50 per hour (a more than 50% increase over five years), with some locations offering as much as $28 per hour.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like prepaid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits from day one.”

Amazon increases hourly wages every year, and over the last five years, has invested more than $10 billion in hourly pay. This year, Amazon also has continued to invest in employee benefits, adding several new offerings, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program that has helped save customer fulfillment and transportation employees nearly $20 million—all available from day one of employment.

“When I first started at Amazon, I was a seasonal employee, and then I really quickly became a blue badge, full-time employee,” said Laci Temple, a delivery station associate in Sumner, Washington. “You have a lot of opportunities here that you can take advantage of.”

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company, and offer signing bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 in select locations, with employees earning between $17 and $28 per hour depending on position and location in the U.S.

“I came to Amazon earlier this year because I was looking for an opportunity that would allow me to run my business and earn a paycheck after hours,” said Amazon employee and farmer Grace Graver, an associate who works at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Kent, Washington. “And, you get medical and dental benefits from day one. Not only that, but the retirement benefits are great. It’s really easy to enroll in, and HR walks you through everything.”

Employees looking to join Amazon for the first time or to come back as a rehire will also receive improved on-the-job safety training. This year, Amazon has enhanced our real-life, job-applicable safety training, along with developing an improved Powered Industrial Trucks (PIT) Training curriculum, designed specifically to boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of these machines include order pickers and forklifts.

Amazon has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year, resulting in hundreds or thousands of new job opportunities per site, depending on its size and location.

Amazon provides career advancement opportunities, anytime access to earned pay, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (six weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

To learn more and apply, check out Amazon’s Jobs page.