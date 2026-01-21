Key takeaways
- Amazon ranked third on Fortune magazine’s most admired companies list.
- Fortune ranks companies based on innovation, management quality, and social responsibility.
- Amazon raised employee pay, delivered over 1.6 million relief items, and launched AI innovations.
Amazon ranked third on Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, which marked the company’s 10th consecutive year in the top three.
The annual ranking is determined by a survey of top executives and analysts, and companies are evaluated based on nine criteria, including innovation in products and services, quality of management, and commitments to social responsibility.
Amazon’s continued recognition by Fortune reflects the collective work of teams across the company and our long-term commitment to inventing on behalf of customers, supporting employees and partners, and investing in the communities where we operate. Here are just some of the ways we innovated and delivered value in 2025:
Continued to make customers' lives easier
Customer expectations continue to evolve, but their core needs remain the same: low prices, broad selection, and fast, reliable service.
Amazon is committed to providing customers with great value through the lowest prices every day across the widest selection, plus extra savings for Prime members. We also improved shopping convenience with new AI tools, delivered for Prime members faster than ever, expanded Same-Day perishable grocery delivery, and offered even more choice across everyday essentials, health care, entertainment, and more.
Delivered disaster relief support
In 2025, we leveraged our logistics network, technology, and partnerships to support communities facing urgent challenges.
We responded to 30 natural disasters across 12 countries by delivering more than 1.6 million relief items to nonprofit partners and deploying disaster relief technology to help restore power and connectivity. We also donated $10 million to support relief efforts after wildfires in California and $3 million to help communities recover following historic flooding in Washington.
Over 275,000 Amazon volunteers across 56 countries organized 26,000 events this year for communities, and we partnered with more than 2,500 nonprofits across more than 40 countries—including Habitat for Humanity, Everybody Wins DC, and Roc Solid Foundation. These opportunities empowered our employees to give back to where they live and work.
Invested in employee education and skills training
We believe that in a rapidly changing economy, people deserve the tools to adapt, build a career, and thrive.
Amazon has already helped more than 700,000 employees globally develop their careers through prepaid education and training programs, and we expanded that work in 2025 with a $2.5 million investment to our Future Ready 2030 initiative. This new effort supports students, employees, and those looking to expand their skills to adapt to the changing workforce.
We also expanded hands-on AI and cloud learning through AWS Skill Builder with free courses, simulations, and group learning experiences. We also introduced new generative AI certifications and micro credentials to help professionals validate job-ready skills and apply AI in real-world environments.
Expanded fight against food and housing insecurity
We worked with more than 50 food banks in the United States and the United Kingdom to fight food insecurity by delivering more than 12.8 million meals directly to more than 82,000 families. This commitment will continue for the next three years.
Beyond direct delivery, we transported 70 million meals worldwide from suppliers to food banks and on to pantries, schools, and other community distribution points.
We also continued investing in long-term community resilience through housing. Through our $3.6 billion Housing Fund, we helped build or preserve more than 23,000 affordable homes, supporting more than 50,000 residents across the Puget Sound, Nashville, and beyond.
Raised pay, lowered health care costs for employees
For many years, we’ve worked hard to innovate for employees to offer competitive pay and benefits, and 2025 was no different.
Amazon invested more than $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for U.S. fulfillment and transportation employees last year. Average hourly pay increased to more than $23 per hour, with total compensation exceeding $30 per hour including benefits.
As part of this investment, we also lowered the cost of health care for our teammates. Our basic medical plan now costs $5 per week for employee-only coverage, which is down from more than $7 per week. Doctor visits for employees start at $5 for common medical needs, including pediatric care, regular office visits, and physical, speech, occupational, and mental health therapy.
Created 250,000 holiday jobs
As one of the country’s largest job creators, we created a diverse range of more than 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs across our fulfillment and transportation network to support the holiday season.
These roles spanned communities across the country, including rural areas, helping connect local job seekers with flexible opportunities close to home.
Seasonal roles offer great pay, flexible schedules, and the chance to be a part of a team that makes a real difference during the holidays. It also can be a first step toward longer-term careers at Amazon.
For those who then stay on in regular full-time roles, the opportunities expand even further with access to a range of benefits including health care and prepaid education programs like Career Choice.
Expanded rural Prime delivery
We expanded Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the U.S. to bring faster delivery to tens of millions of Prime members.
To support this growth, Amazon is investing more than $4 billion to expand its delivery network by the end of 2026 and positioning popular, locally relevant items even closer to customers.
Built practical AI for teammates and customers
At Amazon, we focus on making AI genuinely useful by applying it to real problems that simplify daily life and improve experiences. We measure success not by novelty, but by impact—whether that's helping customers discover products they love, enabling builders to move faster, or making work safer and more efficient across our operations.
In our fulfillment network, assistive technology like Vulcan helps make work safer for employees and moves customer orders more efficiently. For drivers who deliver packages to our customers, we introduced Amazon Smart Delivery Glasses, a driver-designed wearable that uses AI and computer vision to identify hazards, guide drivers to doorsteps, and improve safety on the road.
We also continued to expand AI capabilities for builders and businesses.
More than 100,000 organizations now use Amazon Bedrock to build and deploy generative AI applications and agents with production-ready infrastructure, while Amazon SageMaker helps teams build, train, customize, and deploy models at scale with enterprise-grade performance and security.
Nova Forge is another option, which enables customers to build custom frontier models on Nova, using proprietary and curated data hosted securely on AWS.
For consumers, we launched Alexa+, a more conversational and more capable Alexa that is free with Prime and designed to take action across thousands of services and devices. We also expanded Rufus, our AI shopping assistant, to help customers get answers, receive personalized recommendations, track prices, and shop more easily.
Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to building AI that supports our team, communities, and customers, and delivers real value.
