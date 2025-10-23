Amazon's skills training programs

AWS Cloud Institute

This virtual training program helps learners launch their cloud career in as little as nine months. It includes nine core courses, over 150 labs, and capstone projects, while fostering community through instructor and peer support as well as career services. Designed for adult learners with no technical background, the program builds cloud skills through a mix of immersive digital and live training. It prepares graduates for entry-level cloud roles and offers both full-time and part-time options to fit various schedules.