Amazon's skills training programs

Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs. Through these programs and more, Amazon is helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities, whether they build their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.

Amazon Career Choice

This education benefit helps our hourly employees develop skills for in-demand careers, whether at Amazon or elsewhere. More than 250,000 employees—including 100,000 in 2024 alone—have participated in this program to advance their education and career success. Learn more about Amazon Career Choice.

Amazon Future Engineer

This is a comprehensive childhood-to-career program aimed at increasing access to computer science and AI education for students from underserved and underrepresented communities. Learn more about Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship

This paid training program prepares participants for roles on a Reliability and Maintenance Engineering (RME) team as electromechanical technicians. The apprenticeship is one of many paid upskilling programs designed for and by Amazon employees. Learn more about the Amazon Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship.

Amazon Technical Apprenticeship

This U.S. Department of Labor–certified program combines classroom learning with paid on-the-job training, creating paths to technical roles like cloud support associate, data technician, and software development engineer. Learn more about the Amazon Technical Apprenticeship.

Amazon User Experience Design and Research Apprenticeship

This one-year program helps employees develop skills in research and design through hands-on experience and training. Participants work on real projects across Amazon teams including Prime Video, Alexa, AWS, and Amazon Fashion. Learn more about the Amazon User Experience Design and Research Apprenticeship.

AWS Academy

Provides higher education institutions with free, ready-to-teach cloud computing and AI curricula that prepare students to pursue industry-recognized AWS Certifications and in-demand jobs. Learn more about AWS Academy.

AWS AI & ML Scholars

This program gives underrepresented students worldwide access to artificial intelligence (AI) training created by Amazon experts, helping to expand diversity in this rapidly growing technology field. Learn more about AI & ML Scholars.

AWS Partner Network Community Impact Program

This program connects purpose with performance by bringing together AWS Partners, AWS education programs, and local skilling organizations to create pathways into cloud careers. It focuses on training and career development for individuals from underserved, marginalized, and underrepresented communities. Since its launch in 2023, the program has helped thousands of people gain cloud skills, earn AWS Certifications, and secure jobs in tech.Learn more about the AWS Partner Network Community Impact Program.

AWS Certification Programs

We offer industry-recognized credentials that validate technical expertise through 12 different certification paths, from beginner to expert levels. These certifications, available at testing centers worldwide, help professionals demonstrate their proficiency in designing, deploying, and operating applications on AWS. Learn more about AWS Certification Programs.

AWS Cloud Innovation Centers

These centers help university students develop real-world skills by creating solutions for public sector challenges. The program brings together students, university staff, and industry experts to solve problems while building valuable technology experience. Learn more about Cloud Innovation Centers.

AWS Cloud Institute

This virtual training program helps learners launch their cloud career in as little as nine months. It includes nine core courses, over 150 labs, and capstone projects, while fostering community through instructor and peer support as well as career services. Designed for adult learners with no technical background, the program builds cloud skills through a mix of immersive digital and live training. It prepares graduates for entry-level cloud roles and offers both full-time and part-time options to fit various schedules.Learn more about AWS Cloud Institute.

AWS Community Education Programs

Our K-12 initiatives introduce students to technology skills at every age level, from elementary school programs to high school pre-apprenticeships. These programs include hands-on projects, technology exploration, and career-focused training in fields like fiber optics and renewable energy. Learn more about AWS Community Education Programs.

AWS Educate

This offers an extensive library of free, self-paced online training that covers a range of topics—from cloud fundamentals to innovative technologies like AI and machine learning. Designed specifically for the curious, new-to-cloud learner, AWS Educate provides simple, barrier-free access to learn, practice, and evaluate your cloud skills without creating an Amazon or AWS account.Learn more about AWS Educate.

AWS Education Equity Initiative

Launched in 2024, this initiative is investing $100 million over five years to help organizations develop innovative digital learning solutions using cloud and AI technologies. The program focuses on expanding educational access for underserved learners worldwide. Learn more about the AWS Education Equity Initiative.

AWS Infrastructure Training Environments

We've created hands-on learning spaces that allow people to experience data center technology firsthand. These environments include community training centers, mobile classrooms, sustainable energy labs, and equipment donation programs designed to make complex technology accessible. Learn more about AWS Infrastructure Training Environments.

AWS Intelligence Initiative

This intensive, paid training program equips entry-level professionals—particularly from underrepresented backgrounds—with cloud and AI skills, while offering hands-on experience at Amazon. The 12-month curriculum combines structured learning and mentorship to help participants launch careers in high-demand tech fields.Learn more about the AWS Intelligence Initiative.

AWS Machine Learning University

This is Amazon's internal training program for AI. It offers courses and Tech Talks ranging from basic to advanced levels, with a focus on generative AI. Amazon employees learn to apply AI in their work through hands-on exercises based on real Amazon use cases and tools.Learn more about AWS Machine Learning University.

AWS re/Start

This is a free, cohort-based workforce development program that helps individuals build cloud computing skills and connects them with employment opportunities at local employers.Learn more about AWS re/Start.

AWS Skill Builder

This learning platform enables individuals and teams to build in-demand cloud and AI skills. It offers more than 500 free courses, along with a subscription option that provides access to a wide variety of interactive labs, team-based challenges (AWS Jam), and gamified learning experiences (CloudQuest). Team subscriptions are available, allowing customers to self-manage their learning journey.Learn more about AWS Skill Builder.

AWS Skills Centers

These are Amazon’s dedicated, in-person cloud learning spaces designed for anyone curious about cloud computing, career opportunities in the industry, and how to develop the skills needed to achieve their career goals. The centers also offer free, virtual and in-person instructor-led classes for adults with little or no background in technology.Learn more about AWS Skills Centers.

AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance

This program builds regional coalitions among AWS customers, partners, government, and education providers to prepare learners for entry-level tech careers. Combining classroom education with hands-on projects and direct employment connections, Tech Alliances create pathways from education to employment through industry-aligned training. Initiatives like Women in Cloud, which addresses the tech industry's gender gap through specialized training and mentorship, help ensure inclusive access to technical careers.Learn more about AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance.

AWS Technical Workforce Development Programs

We offer specialized training in technical fields related to our infrastructure, including pre-apprenticeship programs, fiber optic technician training, data center operations courses, and engineering design projects with universities. Learn more about AWS Technical Workforce Development Programs.

Surge2IT

This program helps entry-level IT employees in Amazon's operations network advance to higher-paying technical roles. Through self-paced learning resources, participants develop skills to support sophisticated technologies, including Amazon's robotics systems for picking and stowing. Learn more about Surge2IT.

Workforce Development Regional Engagement

We work directly with communities where we operate to build tailored workforce programs that align coursework at local educational institutions to employment opportunities. These partnerships include training initiatives, educator professional development, and workshops that prepare residents for technology careers. Learn more about Workforce Development Regional Engagement.
