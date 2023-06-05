Building together on behalf of our customers
From an augmented reality color bar to interactive shopping displays and Fire Tablets to keep customers entertained, here's what it's like inside the Amazon Salon.
Catherine Teitelbaum, who heads Family Trust at Amazon Kids, talks about how Amazon works to ensure kids have a safe and expansive digital playground where their imaginations can truly run wild.
You can stream these now on Prime Video.
For the fourth year in a row, Amazon is co-sponsoring National Small Business Week, with plans to participate in local events across the U.S. and online in a free virtual summit May 2–3.
Learn about three women who patented innovative products now sold on Amazon.
Prime Video launches a new accessibility feature that makes it easier to hear dialogue in your favorite movies and seriesDialogue Boost is an innovation that lets you self-select dialogue volume levels to suit your needs on any device with Prime Video.
Everyone knows about fast, free delivery—but here are some awesome Prime benefits you may not be taking advantage of.
Amazon and Cochlear collaborate to pioneer a solution that brings delight to the TV watching experience for people globally who use hearing implants.
7 things sign language interpreters want you to know about their work interpreting concerts for ‘Amazon Music Live’We met with sign language interpreters who helped make the ‘Amazon Music Live’ concert series more accessible. Here’s what they want you to know about their work.
10 ways you can celebrate Black History Month with Amazon, including books to read and small businesses to shopHere is everything you need to know about how Amazon is commemorating Black History Month and celebrating the Black community’s influence on culture through our products, services, and programs.
Amazon employees say it’s critical to give people with disabilities a seat at the table when designing technology.
From cooking timers to reminders of whether they’ve taken their medication, these customers say Alexa helps them in unexpected ways.
Sail on a World War II patrol boat as Amazon delivers to Monhegan, a small island off Maine’s coast. Watch the video to learn how the people powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to this remote island.
We sat down with Matt Williams, a veteran working at Amazon, to learn about his work with Program Honor, which includes supporting veterans with disabilities and addressing homelessness and mental health.
Meet the teams working to make more effective tools for customers and employees with—and without—disabilities.
Amazon Books editors worked with an Amazon employee affinity group to create a book list that celebrates the heritage of Indigenous peoples.
‘Cultúra’ is a key ingredient to the success of Hispanic-owned small businesses.
Amazon’s latest campaign helps customers learn how accessibility features make our devices and services more accessible to everyone—especially people with disabilities.
Cultúra celebrates the individuals who move Hispanic culture forward, because without tú there is no cultura.
Prime Video celebrates the diverse experiences, voices, and stories of the Hispanic and Latino communities. Here are 21 great movies and shows that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
August is Black Business Month and the first-year anniversary of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, which we’re celebrating by introducing a new and easy way for customers to discover Black-owned businesses.
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, we talked to small business owners who found success participating in the program’s inaugural year.