Creating inclusive experiences for our employees
Our diverse perspectives come from many sources including gender, race, age, national origin, sexual orientation, culture, education, and professional and life experience. We are committed to diversity and inclusion and always look for ways to scale our impact as we grow.
Claire Peters started out as a grocery store cashier. Now she's the worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. Here are the lessons she learned along the way.
This Mother’s Day, Amazon is celebrating moms who are taking on new careers and opportunities through our upskilling programs.
Cedric Harris, a 26-year-old area manager at Amazon’s Air Hub in Lakeland, Florida, shares his experience onboarding through Amazon’s new Leadership Liftoff program.
Founder and CEO Col Needham shares the origin story of IMDb and how it became one of Amazon’s first acquisitions 25 years ago.
LinkedIn recognizes Amazon as the most desirable workplace in the U.S., citing skills training and opportunities for growth as key differentiators.
Janet T. Phan, a senior technical product manager for Project Kuiper, shares how to navigate your own path to a career in tech.
Staffing coordinator Brooke Davis-Bagley says you always need to 'speak your truth' and live 'with no regrets.'
Women across Amazon embody this year’s global International Women’s Day theme, #EmbraceEquity. Meet six of them below.
How a delivery station manager from New Jersey found career success at Amazon without a college degreeCharles Herrera took his career into his own hands after deciding college wasn’t part of his path, and he quickly climbed the ranks at Amazon.
Amazon employees say it’s critical to give people with disabilities a seat at the table when designing technology.
This Veterans Day, Anthony Vaillette reflects on the skills training program that led to his professional success.
We sat down with Matt Williams, a veteran working at Amazon, to learn about his work with Program Honor, which includes supporting veterans with disabilities and addressing homelessness and mental health.
Amazon’s People with Disabilities team is making the workplace more accessible and inclusive for employees who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Amazon employee Trixie Ingleby joined Amazon because the company provides health care benefits that include gender affirming surgery; she stayed because of the people.
Meet the teams working to make more effective tools for customers and employees with—and without—disabilities.
The AWS Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Innovation Fund is expected to help employees support causes that reach 25,000 individuals from underrepresented groups around the world.
Amazon’s global celebrations honor Pride, including participation in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City.
Amazon earns top score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index based on ratings in categories including culture and leadership, access, and employment practices.
Aveena Mathew faced many challenges to get to where she is today—living authentically and being her whole self.
Human Rights Campaign rankings include workplace protections, inclusive benefits, and supporting an inclusive culture.