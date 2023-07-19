The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

A group of Amazon employees at the Disability:IN's 2023 Global Conference & Expo after receiving the award for our top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary, and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates.

Amazon strives to be the earth’s most inclusive and accessible employer for people with disabilities. Customer obsession is in our DNA, and Amazon’s Global Disability Inclusion Office is obsessed with the employee experience. Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index pushes us to raise the bar on our work month over month.

Learn more about the 2023 Disability Equality Index report.