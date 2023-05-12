5 pieces of career advice from Amazon moms who’ve taken advantage of our upskilling programs

Kerri-Leigh Grady joined the Amazon Technical Apprenticeship Program in 2021 as a software development engineer apprentice in Seattle. She applied to the program, which is certified by the U.S. Department of Labor and offers paid and intensive classroom training along with apprenticeships, after a friend told her that Amazon Web Services was a great place to work for military spouses.A military spouse for over 26 years, Grady was looking for a way to reenter the workforce after raising her children. She wasn’t finding roles that fit her previous experiences and multiple military relocations.“The apprenticeship program has been a godsend, offering a path into a career that will extend past my husband’s military career and the obligations of being the primary caregiver to my kids while my husband is deployed,” Grady said.After experiencing the challenges of getting back into the workforce, Grady hopes to help others in similar situations.“I want to continue to help military spouses find portable, flexible careers in technology,” she said. “It’s my goal to be part of the tide that lifts all ships, so I’ll always focus on ensuring others have the opportunities they need to have the careers they want.”