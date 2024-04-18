My name is Abdiaziz Artan, and I’ve been an area manager at an Amazon fulfillment center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for about a year and a half. As an area manager, I lead a team of dozens of employees who work to stow, pick, and pack customers’ orders on time.

I started at Amazon just over three years ago as a part-time employee, and with the support of my managers over the last three years, I’ve been promoted into the role I’m currently in. That’s one of the things I love about working at Amazon—if you are looking to move up or train in a new area, you can. When I first joined, logistics and operations were new to me, and thanks to the team here in Minneapolis, I’m an expert in managing a large team and have learned so much about the industry. I hope to continue learning and growing in my career at Amazon over the next few years. More than 50% of the people in salaried leadership roles at my building were promoted internally from Tier 1 or entry level jobs—including me.

Normally, my team and I work four 10-hour day shifts Sunday through Wednesday. This schedule is great for me because I feel like I have three-day weekends every week! My typical day looks a little different during Ramadan when there are some extra accommodations Amazon has provided for me and other Muslims during this time of year.



6:30 a.m.

I arrive at 6:30 a.m. to join my colleagues for our daily morning start-up meeting. We review the operational plans, delegate roles and responsibilities, and discuss the expected volume for the day. Safety is our top priority, so we kick off every shift with a safety tip followed by a meeting where I share important reminders. Today, I emphasize working ergonomically by keeping items in the power zone and using proper lifting techniques. With many employees fasting for Ramadan, I want to ensure everyone conserves their energy.



7:30 a.m.

After the meetings, employees disperse to their assigned stations as the shift begins. I make my rounds on the floor, observing operations and connecting with everyone. Around 10 a.m., we take our first break. Afterward, I check that my team members transition safely to new stations per Amazon's job rotation policy to prevent fatigue and injuries. Some of the stations that employees can rotate through include picking, packing, and stowing. In addition to being safe, I’ve always felt that switching stations was a great way to see different parts of the operations inside the building.

10 a.m.

Later in the morning, Amazon's Flex employees arrive, mostly students and parents who appreciate the scheduling flexibility. They’re able to pick up shorter shifts on days and times that fit into their schedules and today, I assigned each of these employees a work location for their roughly 4 hour-shift. I'm proud to work for a company that offers employment opportunities for people with all backgrounds, with great compensation and benefits from their first day of work. The company genuinely listens to employee feedback to create accommodating programs for different groups of people looking for different things from their jobs.



11:30 a.m.

During Ramadan, we fast while the sun is up and by late morning, many Muslims begin feeling the effects. I remind everyone to take advantage of the wellness areas for stretches and rest periods. I can speak four languages, so that really helps me to connect with employees throughout the building. For those who need extra support with their work, during Ramadan and throughout the year, I have one-on-one conversations to understand their needs and provide support. My role is to create an environment where employees feel empowered to voice issues. Employees can typically take a break any time they need as long as they give me a quick heads-up first.

At 11:30 a.m., my team and I break for lunch. Since it’s Ramadan, I’m not eating today, but it’s still important to take a break and hang out with friends. We also have prayer pods and multi-faith rooms on each floor of the building where people can pray throughout the day. During Ramadan, we offer day shift employees the ability to switch to the night shift. This way they’re at home during the larger time of day when fasting. I personally took advantage of this when I was in shipping a few years ago, and not only did the shift time change really help with my energy and mood, but I was able to meet a whole new group of employees and managers.



1:30 p.m.

This is our last scheduled break time of the day. I’ll usually head to the break room and chat with work friends or make calls to my family and friends to see what plans we can make for after work. When it’s not Ramadan, I like to meet up with friends and work out or hike nearby when the weather is good.



2:30 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m., I review the weekly recap for "Connections.” This program surveys employees anonymously about their workplace satisfaction and safety. As a manager, I closely review this feedback and meet with teams to discuss any concerns. Amazon takes employee feedback seriously to continuously improve our safety culture and processes. I started as an employee in shipping, so I know firsthand the work my team is doing, and I’m able to share tips and tricks from my time in their roles to make their work day go by easier.



4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., I regroup with the shift managers for a debrief. We analyze the day's successes and challenges and plan improvements for tomorrow. With another day of fasting completed, I head home, shower, and await the evening iftar meal with my family around 7:30 p.m.

Despite the physical and mental challenges of Ramadan, our operations don't miss a beat. I'm grateful to work for a company that accommodates my religious practices while providing a supportive and safe workplace community.

