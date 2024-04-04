Abel Tuyisenge used Amazon’s Career Choice program to earn his commercial driver’s license and grow his career. Follow along as he shares his journey and a typical day in his week.

I was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but I left at the age of 15 because of war and political issues. I fled to Uganda, where I spent another 15 years in a refugee camp until I got a chance to come to America.

In the refugee camp, my life always depended on somebody else, but in America, life depends on me. I can build and I can do anything to make my life better.

Photo by Cory Dewald

I joined Amazon as a water spider, a role that makes sure fulfillment center workstations are fully stocked. Then I started training new employees on operations and safety procedures. But my biggest dream was always to drive trucks and maneuver big trailers.

I never thought somebody like me could do something like drive trucks. Every time I saw trucks, even back in my country in Africa, I thought, “These are the only people who are born to drive.”

When I asked around about how to get into trucking, people told me it was expensive and that you have to spend thousands of dollars to go to school and complete all the paperwork.

Through Amazon, there’s a program called Career Choice. Eligible employees can apply and it doesn’t matter where you come from or what language you speak. Whatever your dreams are, it’s possible with Career Choice.

I applied and Amazon pre-paid my tuition directly to the school to get my commercial driver’s license (CDL). The program’s cost was covered and my fees were reimbursed.

Photo by Cory Dewald

The Career Choice program trains you on all the necessary driving skills, like maintaining the lane, exiting and entering, backing up, parking, and more.

I’ll never forget the moment when I received my CDL and was told I’m qualified to start driving trucks. Now, I work for Amazon’s Transportation Operations Management (TOM) team, where I’ve been putting my CDL to use.

Here’s what my job as a TOM associate is like.

Photo by Cory Dewald

When you’re driving trucks, you’re like your own boss. When you’re driving it’s just you with your truck on the road.

Every time I drive, I get to sit down and relax.

Photo by Cory Dewald

I love driving trucks, especially when I conduct my daily inspections to check the trailers and everything inside. It makes me happy knowing I’m gaining more experience and putting my skills to use every time I check my trailers. I also train new drivers and show them what’s right and wrong.

Photo by Cory Dewald Photo by Cory Dewald Photo by Cory Dewald

Another thing I do is called a gut check. I inspect trucks coming into the lot to make sure they have seals on the back of the doors that ensure the doors will shut properly. I also make sure drivers have all the required paperwork and trailers are well-maintained.

Photo by Cory Dewald

At Amazon, every day is day one. You learn something new every day and you don’t use the same skills every day.

Every day is different—I do gut checks, drive the hostler (which are the smaller trucks used to move trailers in the loading dock), or drive day cabs. Sometimes I do yard audits. I never stay in one spot.

Photo by Cory Dewald Photo by Cory Dewald

Photo by Cory Dewald

According to U.S. regulation, drivers must have a 10-hour off-duty period between shifts. These rules stop you from driving too much so you don’t cause any accidents.

You have your 10 hours, so make sure you sleep enough, drink enough water, and eat well—I have very good meals at home, like fufu and egusi.

My advice for other truckers? Respect those rules of the road. Go home and relax so you can feel prepared and refreshed for tomorrow.

Photo by Cory Dewald

Driving trucks, I feel, is a miracle for me, and I can’t wait to go to work each day because I enjoy my job. The experience I’m gaining right now is beyond my expectations. In the future, my dream is to have my own trucking business.

Because of Career Choice’s prepaid tuition, I was able to reach one of my goals of owning a house and a car. My wife and four children are so happy. I’m continuing to work towards my dream so my kids can have a better life.

At Amazon, you’ll never stay the same—you’ll change your life. I can tell my future is going to be amazing.

