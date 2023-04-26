I work at an Amazon fulfillment center in Texas. Here’s an inside look at how we fulfill your orders.

I joined Amazon in 2020 to help launch a new site in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Before I joined, I’d recently retired from serving 24 years in the Army where a large part of my work focused on logistics, so Amazon was the holy grail for me. I liked working at my site in Indiana, but when the opportunity came along to help train employees at the fulfillment center in San Marcos, Texas, I jumped. I was stationed in several cities in Texas during my time in the military, and I always knew I wanted to come back. I moved here with my wife and three kids and we’re loving it—everything from the weather to the cost of living.As a learning area manager at an Amazon fulfillment center, it’s my responsibility to make sure our front-line employees get the training they need to deliver for our customers and excel in their careers. I’ve become very familiar with every part of the fulfillment process through my work. It’s a huge team effort with a lot of moving parts. Here’s how it works.