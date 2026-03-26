These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables small businesses in Texas—which ranks among the top 10 states for both jobs supported by independent sellers and the number of sellers based in rural areas and small towns—to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.