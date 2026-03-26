Key takeaways
- Amazon has invested $84.3 billion in Texas since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
- The company supports more than 85,000 full- and part-time direct jobs and 65,000+ indirect jobs.
- Amazon partners with 22 Texas educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
- More than 216 million items were sold by Texas-based independent sellers through Amazon's store in 2024.
Page overview
Investing in our employees
Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.
Beyond 85,000+ direct jobs, Amazon's presence in Texas supports approximately 65,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, professional services, and suppliers who we rely on every day.
Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.
In Texas, Amazon partners with 22 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested $84.3 billion in Texas, including infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing $97.7 billion to Texas’s economy, boosting the state's gross domestic product.
These investments include 49 fulfillment and sortation centers, 34 delivery stations, five Prime Now fulfillment centers, three Amazon Pharmacy locations, and one Amazon Air Hub. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 35 Whole Foods Market locations across the state.
From major cities to small towns and rural communities, Amazon's investments are reaching every corner of Texas. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $450 billion in over 1,000 small towns and rural areas across the U.S.—a reflection of our long-standing commitment to spreading economic opportunity to communities of all sizes. Recent research shows that investments in our delivery network have already led to $500 million in economic growth in small towns and rural communities, driving GDP growth in counties where we’ve opened a delivery station.
Since 2021, Amazon has opened 15 delivery stations outside of major metropolitan areas in Texas, including Abilene, Lubbock, Tyler, and Wichita Falls. Each new facility creates an average of 170 jobs at the delivery stations themselves, plus many more through driving opportunities via the Delivery Service Partner and Amazon Flex programs. They also help customers in small towns get products they want and need even faster, at the same great low cost.
Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for Texas's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2024, Texas-based independent sellers sold more than 216 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $200,000 in annual sales.
These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables small businesses in Texas—which ranks among the top 10 states for both jobs supported by independent sellers and the number of sellers based in rural areas and small towns—to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.