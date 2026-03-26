Key takeaways

  • Amazon has invested $84.3 billion in Texas since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
  • The company supports more than 85,000 full- and part-time direct jobs and 65,000+ indirect jobs.
  • Amazon partners with 22 Texas educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
  • More than 216 million items were sold by Texas-based independent sellers through Amazon's store in 2024.
For more than 30 years, Amazon has been investing across the United States, strengthening local economies, and creating opportunities for communities nationwide. Texas is a prime example of this commitment, with Amazon building a substantial presence in the state since 2005.
Today, the Lone Star State serves as a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon, with investments spanning from corporate offices, fulfillment centers and Whole Foods Markets locations, to an Amazon Air Hub and drone operations. The company's economic impact extends beyond our 85,000+ full- and part-time employees, supporting 65,000+ additional indirect jobs, and helping local businesses reach customers around the world.
Here are five ways Amazon is investing in Texas.

Page overview

Investing in our employees

1
Investing in our employees
2
Investing in workforce development and upskilling
3
Building infrastructure across the Lone Star State
4
Strengthening rural Texas communities
5
Empowering Texas's small businesses
1.
Investing in our employees

Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.

Smiling woman wearing glasses and red headband working in Amazon fulfillment facility

Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees

Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.

Beyond 85,000+ direct jobs, Amazon's presence in Texas supports approximately 65,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, professional services, and suppliers who we rely on every day.

2.
Investing in workforce development and upskilling
megan coghlan a process assistant at amazon standing in the foreground of an amazon fulfillment center. she is smiling with her hands on her hips and wearing yellow safety vest

Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.

In Texas, Amazon partners with 22 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays 100% of tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.

A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.

8 free skills training programs that help Amazon employees land higher-paying roles

Over 425,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. participated in a skills training program since 2019.

3.
Building infrastructure across the Lone Star State

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $84.3 billion in Texas, including infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing $97.7 billion to Texas’s economy, boosting the state's gross domestic product.

These investments include 49 fulfillment and sortation centers, 34 delivery stations, five Prime Now fulfillment centers, three Amazon Pharmacy locations, and one Amazon Air Hub. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 35 Whole Foods Market locations across the state.

4.
Strengthening rural Texas communities
An aerial view of a town in Texas.

From major cities to small towns and rural communities, Amazon's investments are reaching every corner of Texas. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $450 billion in over 1,000 small towns and rural areas across the U.S.—a reflection of our long-standing commitment to spreading economic opportunity to communities of all sizes. Recent research shows that investments in our delivery network have already led to $500 million in economic growth in small towns and rural communities, driving GDP growth in counties where we’ve opened a delivery station.

An Amazon delivery van is parked on the side of a road next to a pasture of cattle.

Amazon’s bringing faster Prime delivery speeds to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities

More customers than ever will be able to shop a wide range of popular items, including everyday essentials, for delivery within hours.

Since 2021, Amazon has opened 15 delivery stations outside of major metropolitan areas in Texas, including Abilene, Lubbock, Tyler, and Wichita Falls. Each new facility creates an average of 170 jobs at the delivery stations themselves, plus many more through driving opportunities via the Delivery Service Partner and Amazon Flex programs. They also help customers in small towns get products they want and need even faster, at the same great low cost.

5.
Empowering Texas's small businesses

Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for Texas's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2024, Texas-based independent sellers sold more than 216 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $200,000 in annual sales.

These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables small businesses in Texas—which ranks among the top 10 states for both jobs supported by independent sellers and the number of sellers based in rural areas and small towns—to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.

Amazon's investment in Texas reflects the company's broader commitment to creating economic opportunity across America. Through job creation, workforce development, infrastructure investments, and small business support, Amazon continues to partner with communities throughout the Lone Star State to build a stronger, more resilient local economy.

Learn more about how Amazon is investing in the U.S.

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