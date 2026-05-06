Key takeaways
- For $49.99 in the U.S., Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ delivers crystal-clear 2K video to your front door.
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ offers head-to-toe view, long battery life, and improved visibility.
- Both doorbells offer smart alerts (U.S. only) that provide quick motion event summaries.
- The doorbells will launch in countries worldwide including the UK, France, Canada, and more.
On May 6, Blink announced two new video doorbells designed to make it easier for customers to see and understand what’s happening at their front door.
Expanding on the 2K product lineup announced last fall, Blink is introducing two new devices—Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ and Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+—with crisp 2K video, improved dynamic range, and helpful smart alerts (U.S. only) that make it easier to stay connected to what’s happening at home.
Value-packed: Sharper video and clearer view of your front door
The new Blink doorbells bring improved video quality and image performance so customers can see more detail.
At just $49.99 in the U.S., Blink’s first wired-only doorbell delivers always-on power and upgraded performance.
Designed for homes with existing doorbell wiring, the Wired Doorbell 2K+ features 2K resolution and improved dynamic range, enabling clearer detail in both bright and challenging conditions—bringing premium video capabilities to an accessible price point.
For customers who prefer flexible installation, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ builds on the previous generation with meaningful upgrades. It features 2K resolution, a head-to-toe field of view that helps customers see visitors and packages more completely, and improved dynamic range for better visibility in bright or low-light environments.
Smarter alerts with Blink Video Descriptions
In the U.S., the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ and Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ introduce a smart alert refresh with cloud-based smart video descriptions (with a Blink AI Basic or Blink AI Plus subscription*). This feature provides concise summaries of motion events, helping customers quickly understand what’s happening at their front door without needing to watch the entire clip.
For example, instead of simply receiving a motion notification, customers can receive a description summarizing what occurred—making it faster and easier to stay informed about activity at home.
Blink doorbells make home security simpler
Blink continues to deliver smart home security that’s easy to set up and accessible to more customers. Whether customers choose wired or battery power, both new doorbells are designed for quick installation and seamless integration with the Blink ecosystem.
Customers can view live video, receive alerts, and manage their devices through the Blink app.
Pricing and availability
Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ and Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ are now available for pre-order in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Prices start at $49.99 USD. Pricing and availability may vary by region. Please check your local Amazon website for further information.
With upgraded video quality, helpful AI-powered summaries*, and options for both wired and battery installations at an affordable price, the new Blink doorbells offer customers more ways to monitor and understand activity at home.
*Blink AI Basic and Blink AI Plus subscriptions are available in the U.S. only.
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