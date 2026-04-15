Finding something good to watch at home or on a trip shouldn’t feel like work. That’s why Amazon is

launching its newest and most portable ever streaming device, the Fire TV Stick HD, that comes with a new Fire TV user interface and Alexa+ built in. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a TV at home or planning for an upcoming trip, this new device is small enough to fit in a bag and ready to deliver your full entertainment experience on any TV you connect it to.