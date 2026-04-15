Key takeaways
- Fire TV's newest HD stick is about 30% slimmer and can be powered through a TV’s USB port—no need for a wall adapter.
- The new Fire TV Stick HD upgrades any TV with a redesigned experience and Alexa+ built in.
- Fire TV is the world’s most popular streaming media player family.
- The Fire TV Stick HD will ship to customers in more than a dozen countries starting April 29.
Finding something good to watch at home or on a trip shouldn’t feel like work. That’s why Amazon is launching its newest and most portable ever streaming device, the Fire TV Stick HD, that comes with a new Fire TV user interface and Alexa+ built in. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a TV at home or planning for an upcoming trip, this new device is small enough to fit in a bag and ready to deliver your full entertainment experience on any TV you connect it to.
The new Fire TV Stick HD is Amazon's slimmest streaming device—both smaller in volume and width than previous models. It’s optimized for Direct Power through a TV’s USB port, so it fits more neatly behind a TV without requiring a separate power adapter.
Fire TV Stick HD also delivers noticeable speed improvements compared to previous HD models—more than 30% faster on average than the last-generation HD stick, which means it turns on and opens apps more quickly. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support to help ensure a stronger, more reliable connection for customers.
At $34.99 (USD), Fire TV Stick HD will be available for preorder starting today. It’s scheduled to ship to customers by the end of the month in Canada, Mexico, the U.S., the UK, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Sweden can visit their local Amazon pages and sign up to be the first to hear when it’s available for purchase.
Redesigned experience
The Fire TV Stick HD is an easy way to upgrade any TV with our more modern user experience that launched earlier this year. The new experience is cleaner, faster, and better organized, with categories for movies, TV shows, live content, sports, and news—all with the goal of helping customers get to what they want to watch, fast.
In Japan, the Fire TV experience will launch later this month with an exclusive anime hub, showing Japanese customers all the anime movies and TV shows available to them on Fire TV across all their apps and services.
Alexa+ is built into Amazon’s newest streaming stick
For customers in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, the new stick also includes Alexa+, Amazon's world-class AI entertainment expert, on Fire TV. Alexa+ provides smarter, more personalized recommendations through natural conversation. You can ask Alexa+ to help you find your next binge-worthy TV series, learn more about the actor you see on screen, or easily control your connected smart home devices like dimming the lights in your living room.
A Fire TV stick built for portability and travel
About 30% narrower than the previous generation HD stick, the new device is designed to not only fit easily into a carry-on bag or pocket but also more easily into an HDMI outlet alongside other plugs and cords on the back of a TV. Its Direct Power feature lets customers power the device using a TV's USB port with the included cable. If a TV doesn’t have a USB port or you forgot the included power cord at home, the device can always be powered with a USB-C cable and a wall adapter.
Adaptive Display will make navigation even easier for Fire TV customers
For over a decade, Fire TV has been delivering accessibility innovation for customers—features like Dialogue Boost, Audio Descriptions, and High Contrast Text. In the coming months, Amazon will add a new Adaptive Display setting to the Fire TV Stick HD, an accessibility feature that makes text, menus, and content easier to see and navigate on screen. When turned on, the feature enlarges smaller items like text and menus while proportionally scaling content artwork, creating a more balanced browsing experience. Customers can choose from multiple size options to customize their viewing experience.
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How do I know if the Fire TV Stick HD is right for me?
The Fire TV Stick HD is ideal for customers who want to upgrade the HD TV they already have—or who want a portable streaming device they can take on the go. If you're not ready to buy a new TV but want a faster, more modern streaming experience with Alexa+ built in, this stick transforms any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV, starting at $34.99.
Looking for a new TV? Amazon works with five of the top TV makers in the world—Hisense, Panasonic, TCL, Toshiba, and Xiaomi. Customers have purchased tens of millions of TVs with the Fire TV experience built in, so no matter how you prefer to access your entertainment, Fire TV has you covered.
Learn more about how Fire TV's redesigned interface helps customers find content faster or explore how Alexa+ is changing entertainment.