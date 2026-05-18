Key takeaways
- Alexa can now generate podcast-style episodes on virtually any topic in just minutes.
- No documents or prep work needed—just ask and Alexa does the rest.
- Episodes draw from more than 200 news publications and a wide range of sources for accurate, up-to-date content.
Questions have always been at the heart of how customers use Alexa. For over a decade, they’ve asked tens of billions of questions to get quick facts, dive into deeper topics, and get things done. With Alexa+, customers are asking even more. Now, what if you could turn any topic you're curious about into a podcast episode, ready in minutes? Today, we're making that possible with Alexa Podcasts, a new way to discover and learn, turning your curiosity into engaging audio content on demand.
Alexa+ has substantial knowledge depth. We've partnered with leading news publications including the Associated Press, Reuters, the Washington Post, TIME, Forbes, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, and publications from Condé Nast, Hearst, and Vox—as well as more than 200 local newspapers from across the U.S., so Alexa+ can deliver accurate, real-time news and information. This is where generative AI changes what’s possible—it transforms vast amounts of content into digestible, audio lessons tailored to what you want to learn.
How Alexa Podcasts work
Creating custom audio content is now effortless. No documents to upload, no prep work needed, just tell Alexa what topic you're curious about, and it does the rest in minutes.
Alexa will pull together the relevant information, give you an overview of what it plans to cover, and let you adjust the length and direction conversationally before generating anything. Once you're happy with the plan, Alexa creates a recording with AI-generated host voices.
When your episode is ready, you'll get a notification on your Echo Show device and the Alexa app—just tap to start listening. You can also find it later in the Music and More section or tune in through the Alexa app whenever you're on the go.
What topics can Alexa Podcasts cover?
From the practical to the intriguing, these audio episodes can cover a variety of topics and scenarios:
- Stay informed on what everyone's talking about: Dive into the trending news of the day. Want to get the highlights from last night’s game? Need a rundown of the month’s top music releases? Curious what everyone’s saying about a new movie? Get a custom episode on whatever piques your interest.
- Learn together: Turn your dinner table conversations into learning opportunities by creating Alexa Podcasts episodes on topics that spark curiosity. You can generate an audio lesson on the Apollo missions or how shooting stars work, and listen together at home or on the go.
- Get ready for your next trip: Prepare for your travels by creating audio lessons about where you're headed. Maybe it's Rome's ancient history, Tokyo's cultural traditions, Chicago’s architecture, or the mysteries of Machu Picchu. You’ll arrive knowing the stories behind what you're seeing.
- Dive into a new hobby: Generate an episode on homebrewing, drone photography, sourdough baking, content creation, or pickleball strategy. Alexa removes the intimidation factor of starting something new. You'll build knowledge naturally without feeling like you're back in school.
- Level up your career: Build knowledge in areas that matter for your job. Switching industries? Get up to speed on a new field or role. Generate an episode on leadership strategies or emerging tech in your field and listen during your commute or lunch break to keep growing professionally without extra study time.
Examples of Alexa Podcasts episodes
Check out the following clips to hear how Alexa Podcasts can help you prepare for the next big sporting event, catch up on the latest music releases, or learn about Rome’s history before an upcoming trip.
Alexa Podcasts is now available, with more on the way
Alexa Podcasts is available to Alexa+ customers in the U.S. We’re also thinking about how you’ll be able to create different types of custom audio on demand, from personalized news briefings to content based on the information and documents you want to share. This is just the beginning of a whole new way to learn, stay informed, and consume content that fits into your life.
Next, see how to get started with Alexa+ and simplify your home organization with recipes, calendars, and reminders.
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