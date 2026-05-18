Questions have always been at the heart of how customers use

Alexa

. For over a decade, they’ve asked tens of billions of questions to get quick facts, dive into deeper topics, and get things done. With Alexa+, customers are asking even more. Now, what if you could turn any topic you're curious about into a podcast episode, ready in minutes? Today, we're making that possible with Alexa Podcasts, a new way to discover and learn, turning your curiosity into engaging audio content on demand.