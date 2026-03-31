Key takeaways
- Alexa+ now lets you order food delivery from Grubhub and Uber Eats through natural conversation.
- You can browse, customize, ask questions, or change your mind—Alexa handles it all.
- This represents the first step toward Alexa dynamically adapting its interaction style based on the task you're trying to complete.
Imagine ordering delivery the same way you would with a waiter—changing your mind, asking questions, and customizing as you go, all in one continuous conversation. Starting today, that's exactly how Alexa+ will work with a new way to order food delivery with Grubhub and Uber Eats. It's just the start of our long-term vision for how customers can interact with Alexa.
Alexa+ adapts to the task at hand
For years, voice assistants have operated on a call-and-response model: you ask, it answers. With Alexa+, we’ve introduced a much more conversational experience, and this is just the foundation for what’s ahead. This new feature offers customers the ability to order takeout in a way that we’re really excited about.
Now when you start an order, you’ll see a new conversational window where you can naturally explore, decide, and order with minimal back-and-forth with Alexa. Want to switch your order mid-conversation? Go ahead. Need to modify an item or update quantities? Just say so. You’ll see the changes in real time on the screen, and Alexa only steps in when you need help or have questions.
“What excites us about Alexa+ is how it turns restaurant discovery and ordering into one seamless, conversational experience,” said Tapojoy Chatterjee, VP of Product at Grubhub. “Customers can simply talk through what they’re craving, ask questions, get recommendations, and build their order in real time. It’s an added convenience for diners, and for our restaurant partners, it provides another meaningful path for visibility and a smooth transition from discovery to a completed order."
This is the first step toward Alexa+ adjusting its interaction model based on the task you're trying to complete. Ordering food requires a different flow than checking the weather or controlling smart home devices. We're building a future where Alexa+ automatically adapts to what you're trying to accomplish, providing the most natural experience for each unique task.
Add items and make changes in one continuous conversation with Alexa+
To get started, link your Grubhub or Uber Eats account through the Alexa app (More > Alexa+ Store > Food & Reservations), and your past orders will automatically sync. You can search for restaurants by name or cuisine, reorder a previous meal, or start fresh. Here’s how:
- Discover restaurants naturally: Simply say "I want to order [Italian] for delivery" to browse various options and seamlessly transition to ordering with "Let's order from [restaurant name]." And if you know exactly where you want to order from, just tell Alexa.
- Build your cart conversationally: Whether you're ordering for yourself or coordinating a large group order, you can add and modify items through requests like "Add a double cheeseburger with extra ketchup, no onion." Adjust quantities, customize orders, and make changes as you go. Ask for something like “meat lovers pizza” and Alexa will automatically match your request to the most similar item on the menu.
- Browse and ask questions freely: Explore the menu and ask questions while viewing your cart. Want to see desserts? Tell Alexa to "Show me desserts." Curious about popular items or need kid-friendly suggestions? Simply ask.
- Review your selections: You'll see a complete summary of everything in your cart, item names, quantities, individual prices, and your total cost before you make the purchase. Plus, Prime members can enjoy Grubhub+, which is free with Prime membership, offering $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pickup orders, and exclusive offers.
- Stay updated on your order: After placing your order, receive status updates in your "For You" section and check progress anytime by asking "Alexa, where's my food?"
“At Uber Eats, we’re always looking for new ways to help customers discover and order the food they love. Partnering with Amazon on Alexa+ is an exciting step in exploring how conversational experiences can make ordering even easier,” said Harshit Agarwal, Head of Uber Eats Product. “We’re proud to collaborate on innovations that meet customers wherever they are, while unlocking new ways for them to engage with our platform.”
The first step toward a more adaptive Alexa+
This new food ordering experience is starting to roll out to Alexa+ customers with Echo Show 8 devices and larger. It’s a step toward our vision for adaptive interaction models, a framework in which Alexa+ intelligently recognizes what you're trying to accomplish and adjusts its behavior to match. Some tasks benefit from quick, transactional exchanges. Others, like building a food order, planning a trip, or managing a complex project, need more flexible ways of conversing.
As we think about expanding this framework for future experiences, like grocery shopping, travel planning, and countless other possibilities, Alexa+ will become increasingly intuitive about matching the right interaction model to each task, making every experience feel more natural and effortless. It’s all part of our focus on building an AI assistant that adapts to you. We can’t wait for you to try it.