Key takeaways
- You can now shop the full Amazon store on Echo Show, with the same look and feel as the website and app.
- Alexa+ helps you compare products, check reviews, and order by voice, touchscreen, or both.
- It’s available now for Alexa+ customers on Echo Show 15 and 21, and coming soon to other devices.
Starting May 13, you'll see the same visual experience you know from the Amazon website and app right on your Echo Show. Browse search results, see full product pages, and scroll through customer reviews and photos just like you would on your phone or laptop—with the ability to do it all hands-free with Alexa as your AI-powered shopping assistant.
Since launching Alexa+, customers have been completing purchases on their Echo Show devices at three times the rate of original Alexa. This builds on that momentum by introducing a new way to shop that combines a rich visual experience with the convenience of a personalized, conversational AI assistant.
A more powerful way to shop on Echo Show
The upgraded experience brings the same interface and shopping features you're used to on Amazon directly to your Echo Show. You can browse the homepage, explore storefronts, search with filters and sorting, dive into product detail pages and customer reviews, change your payment method or delivery address, complete purchases, set up deal alerts and automatic purchases, and more.
Interact by voice, touch, or a mix of the two. Ask Alexa to search for a product, then tap to scroll through the results. Read reviews on screen, then ask Alexa to compare two options aloud. Voice is particularly useful for things that are tedious to type, like a long product name or a complex question. Everything is optimized for Echo Show with larger fonts, bigger buttons, and streamlined layouts designed for easy interaction from across the room, whether you’re tapping or talking.
With Alexa, you also get a personalized shopping assistant that knows you and gets smarter over time. Alexa learns your preferences—from your go-to brands to your dietary needs—and remembers your conversations and context across devices. You can start browsing for a new espresso machine on your Echo Show, add your top pick to your cart, and complete the purchase later on the Amazon app or website. You can always pick up right where you left off, no matter what device you’re on.
See how it works
Say you're planning a weekend hike and ask Alexa for the forecast. Rain expected? Follow up with "Find me a rain jacket that can arrive by Friday." You can browse the results on screen—seeing product images, ratings, and prices at a glance—then ask Alexa, "Which of these has the best reviews?" or "Is this one waterproof or just water-resistant?" to narrow things down. When you're ready, place your order without ever picking up your phone or laptop.
Or you're cooking dinner and realize you’re running low on flour. Just ask Alexa to reorder your usual brand and add it to your upcoming delivery, and it’ll be on its way.
Even when you're not actively shopping, Alexa can work on your behalf. Say "Let me know if this shirt drops below $30," and Alexa will track the price and alert you when it hits your target, or complete the purchase automatically if you set up auto-purchase.
How to shop on Echo Show devices
The new shopping experience is available starting today for Alexa+ customers with our latest Echo Show 15 and 21, and rolling out to more devices soon. To start shopping, tell Alexa what you’re looking for or tap the Amazon Shopping app in your device menu.
Next, discover how Alexa is becoming a smarter, more personalized shopping assistant across all your devices with Alexa for Shopping.