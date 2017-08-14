Alexa for Shopping

4 results - showing results 1 - 4

4 results

Gif showing Alexa for Shopping interface
Meet Alexa for Shopping, your personalized, agentic AI assistant on Amazon
Retail
Person browsing Amazon storefront on a large desktop touchscreen while standing at home
Echo Show gets a new visual shopping experience powered by Alexa+
Devices
Amazon shopping assistant interface with athletic shoes, handbag, smartwatch, and headphones
How Amazon is using generative and agentic AI to transform the shopping experience
Retail
Amazon AI shopping assistant
Amazon announces Rufus, a new generative AI-powered conversational shopping experience
Retail

4 results - showing results 1 - 4

4 results