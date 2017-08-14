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Alexa for Shopping
Alexa for Shopping
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Meet Alexa for Shopping, your personalized, agentic AI assistant on Amazon
Retail
Echo Show gets a new visual shopping experience powered by Alexa+
Devices
How Amazon is using generative and agentic AI to transform the shopping experience
Retail
Amazon announces Rufus, a new generative AI-powered conversational shopping experience
Retail
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