Today, Amazon is introducing ‘Alexa for Shopping,’ the world’s best, most personalized AI assistant for shopping—available to U.S. customers on the Amazon Shopping app and website, and

Echo Show

devices. Customers already rely on

Alexa+

, available across hundreds of millions of devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app for everything from answering questions and researching topics to managing smart homes, coordinating family events, making reservations, and staying entertained. Rufus helped over 300 million customers in 2025 research, compare, and buy the products they want and need at the best prices on the Amazon Shopping app and website. By bringing together Rufus's product expertise and Amazon shopping history with the personalized knowledge and context of Alexa+,

Alexa for Shopping

delivers a more personal, helpful shopping experience across a wide range of surfaces and devices—from the Amazon Shopping app and website to Echo Show, where customers can now browse and shop the full Amazon store using voice, touch, or both.