Key takeaways
- Amazon's Prime Day event is returning for members in June 2026.
- Prime members will be able to take advantage of deep discounts across categories including electronics, beauty, apparel, and fresh groceries.
- Prime Day 2026 will take place in 26 countries.
Prime Day is back! Amazon's annual deals event for Prime members returns this June, with discounts on some of the hottest brands, socially trending items, creator favorites, and Amazon-exclusive products to make this June's event even more valuable for members.
As part of their membership, Prime members will be able to take advantage of deep discounts on everything from electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel to fresh groceries and everyday pantry and household essentials—plus get their back-to-school shopping done early, avoiding the lines and enjoying fast, free delivery with Prime.
We're working hard to bring members the hottest deals from new brands and trending products you can only shop on Amazon.
Prime Day 2026 will take place in June in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Prime members in Australia, Brazil, India, and Japan will be able to shop Prime Day deals later this summer.
Last year's event saw record-breaking sales, with Prime Day 2025 being the biggest Prime Day event ever. Customers saved billions on deals across more than 35 product categories—more savings than any previous Prime Day event. Independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—also hit new milestones in both sales and items sold.
Amazon delivered at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally—for a third consecutive year—and delivered more than 13 billion items the same day or next day, getting customers what they need, when they need it. As a result, members are using the convenience of fast, free delivery to order meaningfully more often, saving U.S. Prime members an average of 64 trips to a physical store last year, equating to over 55 hours saved.
And it's not just time that customers are saving—Prime members worldwide also saved $105 billion on fast, free delivery. In the U.S., that means Prime members saved on average $550 on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee.
Stay tuned—we’ll share more details as the event approaches.
Stay tuned—we’ll share more details as the event approaches.
Discover all the benefits available with your Prime membership:
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