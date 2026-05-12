Prime is available

for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted membership options at 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) can try

Prime for Young Adults

with a six-month $0 trial, then pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try

Prime Access

for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.