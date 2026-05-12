Key takeaways
- Amazon Now delivers thousands of items—from fresh groceries to everyday household essentials—in 30 minutes or less.
- Amazon Now is widely available in Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle with rapid expansion underway in dozens more U.S. cities.
- Prime members pay a discounted delivery fee of $3.99 per order.
Millions of U.S. customers can now get fresh groceries, household essentials, and locally relevant items delivered to their door in 30 minutes or less. Amazon Now, a new ultra-fast delivery service, makes it possible—and the company plans to expand it to tens of millions of customers by the end of the year.
Amazon Now is widely available in Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle, with rapid expansion underway in dozens more U.S. cities including Austin, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, Oklahoma City.
"Amazon Now is for when you need or want the convenience of getting your Amazon order delivered in 30 minutes or less,” said Udit Madan, senior vice president, Amazon Worldwide Operations. “With thousands of items available for ultra-fast delivery, you can get everything from groceries for dinner, to AirPods before a flight, to household essentials like laundry detergent or toothpaste delivered right to your door.”
What can you order with Amazon Now?
Amazon Now's selection focuses on the items customers need most urgently. Customers can shop by category, including dairy and eggs, fresh produce, bakery, health, baby, pet, personal care, electronics, and alcohol where permitted, with personalized product recommendations. In most areas where it's available, Amazon Now serves customers 24 hours a day.
How much does Amazon Now cost?
Prime members get a discounted delivery fee of $3.99 per order, while customers without a Prime membership pay $13.99. An additional small order fee of $1.99 for Prime members and $3.99 for customers without a Prime membership applies to orders below $15.
Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted membership options at 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial, then pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
How do you shop Amazon Now?
Where Amazon Now is available, customers will see a "30-Minute Delivery" option in the banner on the Amazon app or homepage. Amazon Now results also appear as customers search and shop. Visit Amazon Now to check availability in your area and start shopping.
How does Amazon deliver in 30 minutes?
To deliver in minutes, Amazon Now uses a network of smaller locations designed for efficient order fulfillment, strategically placed close to where customers live and work. This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times for customers.
How does Amazon Now fit with Amazon's other delivery options?
Amazon Now complements Amazon's existing fast-delivery offerings. Amazon's fastest U.S. delivery options now include:
- Amazon Now: 30-minute delivery in dozens of cities across the U.S. on thousands of fresh groceries, household items, and locally relevant the items customers need right away, delivered from specialized smaller locations in more populated areas.
- Prime Air drone delivery: Under 60-minute delivery in nine locations across the U.S. on tens of thousands of items through autonomous drone technology, delivered from Amazon's sites in primarily suburban areas.
- 1-hour and 3-hour delivery: A selection of more than 90,000 items and everyday essentials, delivered through Amazon's Same-Day Delivery network.
- Same-Day Delivery: Millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in more than 10,000 cities and towns across the country, including a growing number of smaller towns and rural areas.
In 2025, Amazon delivered to Prime members around the world at the fastest speeds ever for a third consecutive year, with more than 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the U.S., Prime members received more than 8 billion items the same or next day—a more than 30% increase compared to the prior year—with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total.
Customers can see if Amazon Now is available in their area and shop the Amazon Now store by visiting Amazon Now.
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