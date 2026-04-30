But Herrington was quick to point out that speed alone isn't the goal. Moving fast only works if the customer experience holds up. "You may say, 'I'm going to launch something that's not as fully featured as I want, but it's still going to be excellent and delightful.' And that would be a great reason to push this thing forward," he said. "If you say, 'I can launch it fast, but it's going to be kind of a crappy service'—that's a terrible answer. Because you would actually lose more in the long run."