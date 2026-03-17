Key takeaways
- The Learn and Be Curious podcast offers an inside look at Amazon's innovation process and company culture.
- Hosted by Doug Herrington, each episode features conversations with employees behind the company's most interesting products and ideas.
- Episodes cover topics from Amazon Pharmacy to Same-Day Delivery, revealing how problem-solving and iteration drive Amazon culture.
Launched in February 2025, the Learn and Be Curious podcast features Amazon’s CEO of Worldwide Stores Doug Herrington sitting down with employees across the company to explore how ideas become reality at Amazon. Aimed at Amazon employees and the “Amazon curious,” the podcast reveals the testing, iteration, and problem-solving behind the company’s products and innovations—and how Amazon’s peculiar culture shapes the process at scale. Listen to all episodes below.
Episode 1: Can Amazon make prescriptions easier?
Amazon is reinventing health care by delivering prescriptions to customers' doorsteps and through kiosks. Doug Herrington sits down with Hannah McClellan, VP of Amazon Pharmacy Operations, to explore how Amazon Pharmacy works, what problems it solves, and why Amazon believes it can improve a frustrating part of health care. They also discuss McClellan's career path, her advice for employees navigating big career moves, and what Herrington learned from Jeff Bezos about building company culture.
Episode 2: An inside look at how Amazon keeps getting faster
Over the past three years, Amazon has hit record-breaking delivery speeds—and our customers are loving it. Learn about one of the ways Amazon is innovating to bring faster delivery for all kinds of products in cities and rural communities alike. Doug Herrington sits down with Kandace Kapps, a director in Same-Day Ops Integration, to explore how Amazon continues to get faster—and safer. They also discuss Kapps’ career path at Amazon, the importance of betting on yourself, practicing service-oriented leadership, and Amazon’s famed Treasure Truck.