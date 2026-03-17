Over the past three years, Amazon has hit

record-breaking delivery speeds

—and our customers are loving it. Learn about one of the ways Amazon is innovating to bring

faster delivery for all kinds of products

in cities and rural communities alike. Doug Herrington sits down with Kandace Kapps, a director in Same-Day Ops Integration, to explore how Amazon continues to get faster—and safer. They also discuss Kapps’ career path at Amazon, the importance of betting on yourself, practicing service-oriented leadership, and Amazon’s famed Treasure Truck.