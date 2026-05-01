Amazon has always worked to offer low prices every day and continues to innovate to make shopping even easier. Now Rufus, Amazon's agentic AI assistant for shopping, shows 30, 90, and 365 days of price history, so customers can feel confident they’re getting a great deal. Since launching in 2024, over 50 million customers have checked price history to make informed shopping decisions. With the average customer checking three times a month, price history has become a regular part of their shopping journey for everything from everyday essentials to bigger purchases.