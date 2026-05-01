Key takeaways
- Amazon’s price history feature gives customers transparency into 365 days of price history before they buy.
- Over 50 million customers have already used the feature to make more confident purchasing decisions.
- Customers can now see 30, 90, and 365 days of price history, offering more pricing insight than ever before.
Amazon has always worked to offer low prices every day and continues to innovate to make shopping even easier. Now Rufus, Amazon's agentic AI assistant for shopping, shows 30, 90, and 365 days of price history, so customers can feel confident they’re getting a great deal. Since launching in 2024, over 50 million customers have checked price history to make informed shopping decisions. With the average customer checking three times a month, price history has become a regular part of their shopping journey for everything from everyday essentials to bigger purchases.
How do you check price history with Rufus?
There are two ways to access the feature:
Click the price history link directly on any product detail page (right next to the price).
Or, tap the Rufus icon on any product detail page (bottom right corner in the Amazon Shopping app and top navigation bar on desktop), and ask: "Has this item been on sale in the past 30 days?" or "What's the price history?" or "Is this the lowest price recently?"
Price history is currently available to all customers in the U.S., UK, Canada, and India. 365-day price insights are now rolling out to customers in the U.S., UK, and India, with full availability in the coming weeks.
What can you learn from price history?
Everyday low prices have always been important to Amazon customers, and this feature makes it easier than ever to shop with confidence. Instead of wondering if a robot vacuum is a good deal or trying to guess if a winter coat is at its lowest price, price history brings that information directly to you.
Next, learn about other new Rufus features like auto-buy, handwritten shopping list transcription, and personalized shopping guides.
Trending news and stories
- 7 features to try on the new Kindle Scribe, including full-system Dark Mode
- Amazon's new generative AI-powered audio feature synthesizes product summaries and reviews to make shopping easier
- Amazon.com announces first quarter results
- AWS and OpenAI announce expanded partnership to bring frontier intelligence to the infrastructure you already trust