“Providing customers with fast, convenient medication access and clear, transparent pricing is integral to how Amazon Pharmacy is transforming the pharmacy experience," said Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "By expanding access to the latest GLP-1 medications with upfront, clear pricing, we're making it easier for customers to get the treatments their health care providers prescribe and to stay on those medications because they are delivered reliably directly to patients.”