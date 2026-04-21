Key takeaways
- Amazon One Medical’s GLP-1 Management Program offers personalized treatment plans integrated into primary care.
- Amazon Pharmacy offers transparent GLP-1 pricing with Same-Day Delivery to nearly 3,000 cities today, expanding to 4,500 by year-end 2026.
- Individuals with existing GLP-1 prescriptions can access on-demand, 24/7 renewals starting at $29.
Amazon today launched a comprehensive GLP-1 Management Program through Amazon One Medical that integrates primary care, pharmacy services, and virtual care options to help patients achieve lasting weight loss results.
Obesity affects more than 40% of U.S. adults and contributes to nearly $173 billion in annual medical costs. Despite medical advances like GLP-1 therapies, patients often face fragmented care—receiving one-off weight management solutions from providers who don't see the full picture of their health—with unclear medication costs.
Amazon's new program addresses these challenges by connecting GLP-1 management with primary care and Amazon Pharmacy in one place.
Here’s how it works.
Amazon One Medical's GLP-1 Management Program
The new program integrates GLP-1 management into patients' broader primary care relationship, proactively managing how weight loss intersects with cardiovascular health, metabolic conditions, and overall health. Patients benefit from a fully integrated care journey: pre-visit screening, structured consultations, regular follow-up visits with integrated monitoring, standardized documentation, and evidence-based treatment algorithms with built-in safety protocols.
Sustainable weight loss isn't just about medication—it's about treating obesity as a chronic condition that requires ongoing medical supervision. The integrated approach means clinicians can monitor progress, adjust treatments, and address related health conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, all as part of a patient's primary care relationship. Early feedback from clinicians and patients has been positive about this integrated approach.
The program is available now at Amazon One Medical locations across the U.S.
GLP-1 medications through Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Pharmacy makes GLP-1 medications more accessible with transparent pricing and convenient delivery options. The pharmacy now offers the newly FDA-approved Wegovy and Foundayo oral GLP-1 pills for weight management—with insurance coverage starting as low as $25 per month or cash-pay options starting at $149 per month for both oral medications.
Amazon Pharmacy also provides Wegovy injectables, Zepbound auto-injector, and KwikPen—a multi-dose injectable delivering a full month of medication in a single device—with cash-pay pricing starting at $299 per month. All medications are available for fast delivery to all 50 states, with Same-Day Delivery to nearly 3,000 cities and towns today and expanding to nearly 4,500 by the end of 2026.
“Providing customers with fast, convenient medication access and clear, transparent pricing is integral to how Amazon Pharmacy is transforming the pharmacy experience," said Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "By expanding access to the latest GLP-1 medications with upfront, clear pricing, we're making it easier for customers to get the treatments their health care providers prescribe and to stay on those medications because they are delivered reliably directly to patients.”
Customers can compare insurance and cash-pay prices side-by-side at checkout, with certain manufacturer coupons automatically applied to eligible customers at checkout. To date, Amazon Pharmacy customers have saved over $200 million through the automatic coupon program.
24/7 prescription renewals for existing patients
Patients enrolled in the GLP-1 Management Program receive prescription renewals through their primary care clinician. For individuals who aren't Amazon One Medical primary care patients, they can access on-demand, 24/7 telehealth prescription renewals, starting at $29 for message consultations or $49 for video care. This additional option is for individuals who already have a GLP-1 prescription and need quick prescription renewals while maintaining the existing medical supervision essential for long-term success. It is not for individuals seeking new prescriptions.
By connecting primary care, pharmacy, and virtual options, Amazon is removing the barriers that make weight management feel overwhelming and making it easier for patients to access the comprehensive, connected care to achieve their health goals.
Next, learn more about Amazon’s Health AI agent, which can answer your medical questions, explain health records, manage prescription renewals, book appointments, and more.
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