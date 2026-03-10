Once you give permission to Health AI to access your health information, it can explain your lab results, diagnoses, and medical records, and it can provide more accurate, personalized answers to questions about your symptoms and medication. When you need professional care, Health AI connects you directly to One Medical providers through message, video, or in person. It can also help manage prescription renewals with

Amazon Pharmacy

or your pharmacy of choice, sending requests to your One Medical provider, and will provide relevant health care product recommendations from Amazon.com when you ask for them.