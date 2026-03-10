Key takeaways
- Amazon’s new Health AI agent can provide personalized health insights and guidance as well as take meaningful action including booking appointments and managing prescriptions to help you get and stay healthier.
- Eligible Prime members using Health AI get free direct message care visits with a One Medical provider for any of 30+ common conditions.
Humans are inherently wired to care for one another. It’s what makes us human. Yet in our modern world, accessing that care has become complex. We believe the best health care is personal, connected, and available when you need it. But that's not the reality most Americans experience today.
We come to our shared mission to simplify health care from different backgrounds—Andrew has spent nearly two decades as a primary care physician, while Prakash has spent a career building software systems that serve millions of customers. Working together, we've watched the same frustrations play out. Patients delay care because of costs and confusion. They make health care decisions based on generic internet searches that ignore their personal health circumstances. They face weeks-long waits for appointments, repetitive paperwork, hurried appointments at inconvenient times, impersonal disconnected systems and apps, and a maze of insurance rules. When they do get care, they’re frustrated because they need to repeat their health history several times.
According to the American Academy of Physician Associates, nearly two-thirds of Americans feel overwhelmed by the health care system, and they wish their doctors had more time to understand their concerns.
We felt compelled to do something about it, and that’s where Health AI comes in.
What is Amazon Health AI?
Health AI is an agentic AI health assistant designed to make health care easier by providing you with insights into your health, helping you understand your medical records, and seamlessly connecting you with licensed health care professionals when you need them. While Health AI can provide general answers to health-related questions without an individual’s medical information, it’s designed to be a personalized health agent that knows you and your medical history so it can provide more helpful responses and take meaningful action, including connecting you to the professionals, treatments, and account services you need to get and stay well.
Once you give permission to Health AI to access your health information, it can explain your lab results, diagnoses, and medical records, and it can provide more accurate, personalized answers to questions about your symptoms and medication. When you need professional care, Health AI connects you directly to One Medical providers through message, video, or in person. It can also help manage prescription renewals with Amazon Pharmacy or your pharmacy of choice, sending requests to your One Medical provider, and will provide relevant health care product recommendations from Amazon.com when you ask for them.
Health AI launched earlier this year exclusively for One Medical members in the One Medical app, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive—from patients and providers. We want to bring Health AI to even more people, so we're expanding access to Amazon.com and the Amazon app. We're rolling this out to customers starting today and will continue expanding availability in the coming weeks, with a goal of making it available to all U.S. customers soon. Customers can sign up now at the Amazon Health page.
How do I get started with Health AI and personalize it for me?
Customers can sign up now at the Amazon Health page. As we expand access, you'll receive an email confirming Health AI is ready for you to use. Once you have access, you'll need to create or sign in to your individual Amazon health profile with two-step authentication on your mobile device. You can then start a conversation by typing your health question in the Health AI chat box on Amazon.com or in the Amazon app.
If you want Health AI to provide a personalized experience, you give it permission to access your available medical records such as medical history, medications, lab results, and clinical notes through the Health Information Exchange, the nationwide secure system for sharing patient medical data, by completing a clear consent process. In addition, Health AI can access relevant health purchases on Amazon, like vitamins or blood pressure monitors. This information enables Health AI to provide better, personalized responses. For example, if a patient with asthma develops a cough during flu season, Health AI incorporates that patient's specific medical history—their asthma diagnosis, current medications, and past flare-ups—and asks follow-up questions that distinguish between a routine issue and something more serious.
Based on your conversation, Health AI can explain what your symptoms might mean in the context of your health history and help you decide on next steps. If you need professional care, Health AI can promptly connect you directly with a One Medical provider, individual message, video-based visit, or in person. It can also help manage prescription renewals, sending requests to a One Medical provider, which you can choose to fill at Amazon Pharmacy or the pharmacy of your choice. Health AI is designed to support—not replace—the relationship with your health care provider. It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment without the support of a care provider. Instead, it helps you navigate everyday health questions and understand patterns over time so you can feel more informed and prepared for medical conversations.
What are some questions Health AI can answer?
Health AI can answer a wide variety of questions, for example:
- “Can you explain my recent cholesterol results and what they mean for me?”
- “I was recently diagnosed with a kidney stone. What diet changes should I make to reduce my risk of recurrence?”
- “I’m feeling congested and have a sore throat. What should I do?”
- “What allergy medications are safe with my current prescriptions?”
- “Can you help me connect with a provider to discuss my symptoms?”
- “What are the side effects of the medication my doctor prescribed?”
What is the Health AI offer for Prime members?
As an introductory offer, eligible U.S. Prime members who use Health AI will receive up to five free direct-message care consultations with a One Medical provider for more than 30 common conditions. These cover cold and flu, allergies and acid reflux, pink eye and UTIs, erectile dysfunction and anti-aging skin care, hair loss, and more. That’s up to $145 in value that eligible U.S. Prime members can enjoy at no additional cost when using Health AI. This saves members money and time. Customers spend less time searching for appointments, driving to medical offices, and wondering about insurance copays, and more time feeling better.
The direct-message care treatments can be shared with family members as part of Amazon Family, which allows Prime members to share benefits with those in the same household. Prime’s discounted membership programs, including Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access, are also eligible for this offer, making health care more accessible to higher education students, young professionals, and income-verified customers. Terms apply.
While this introductory offer is only available to eligible U.S. Prime members, you do not need to be a Prime member or a One Medical member to use Health AI. Day or night, customers can connect with a provider through One Medical Pay-per-visit, through message or video, with unlimited follow-up messaging for 14 days after you receive your treatment plan.
If you use Health AI to conduct direct-message care outside of the introductory offer of up to five visits for Prime members, you pay $29 per Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit telehealth visit or can purchase a One Medical membership for 24/7 virtual care. U.S. Prime members get One Medical membership for $99 per year (vs. $199 standard)—that's 50% off. Add up to five family members at $66 per year each (67% off the standard $199 fee).
Is my health care information safe and secure with Health AI?
Earning trust is at the core of our health care mission, and Amazon has an unwavering commitment to security, patient privacy, and data integrity. All interactions with Health AI happen within a HIPAA-compliant environment. Your conversations are protected by encryption and strict access controls. Protected health information from Amazon One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy is not used in the broader Amazon store to market general merchandise or by Amazon Ads, and Amazon does not sell customers' personal data.
Just as human clinicians learn from real cases while protecting patient privacy, we train Health AI models on abstracted patterns without directly identifying information. For example, if multiple patients ask about medication interactions, we may use those patterns—without patient names—to improve how Health AI responds to similar questions. We only use protected health information for purposes permitted under HIPAA.
How did you build Health AI?
We co-developed Health AI with technical, operational, and One Medical clinical leaders from the beginning. Before launch, our clinical team evaluated Health AI's performance across an extensive range of synthetically generated conversations spanning clinical safety, emergency response, and compliance. Our evaluation framework requires Health AI to meet or exceed clinician-level performance on safety-critical decisions before deployment.
Health AI incorporates multiple patient safety guardrails. If it is uncertain about any clinical recommendation, it will direct customers to a human provider rather than provide potentially incorrect guidance.
Health AI runs on Amazon Bedrock, providing flexibility to work with different models depending on the task. It is a multi-agent system working in tandem: a core agent communicating with patients, sub-agents handling specific workflows, auditor agents reviewing conversations in real time, and sentinel agents standing watch over the system, with escalation paths into human providers for clinical review. Think of Health AI as part of your health care support team, not a single assistant. Just like your primary care provider's office has team members for different tasks, Health AI is built with specialized components working together behind the scenes.
Can Health AI help with specialty care beyond One Medical?
As we continue to innovate to make Health AI more useful, we're building toward a future where customers can use it whether they're seeing a One Medical provider or being referred to a specialist at partner health systems—creating true continuity across their entire care journey.
There may be times when you’re using Health AI, subsequently speak with a One Medical provider, and then learn you need specialty care beyond One Medical’s primary care offering. That’s why One Medical partners with world-class health systems to ensure customers can access high-quality specialty care when needed—with seamless continuity of care between the specialist care professionals you need to get and stay healthy.
For example, Amazon One Medical works with Rush and Cleveland Clinic to deliver seamless primary and specialty care for the communities they serve. Health AI enables customers to navigate seamlessly from primary to specialty care when needed. Here is what some of our partners have to say about the potential of Health AI to improve patient experiences:
"We've been serving the Chicago area for more than 180 years, and that deep commitment to our community guides everything we do," said Dr. Omar Lateef, president and CEO of Rush University System for Health. "Our partnership with Amazon reflects our shared vision of making health care more accessible and convenient for the communities we serve. Tools like Health AI represent an exciting opportunity to help patients navigate their health journey more effectively while staying connected to their care teams. The future of health care is about meeting patients where they are—combining innovation with personalized, community-centered care that people depend on."
"We have always been committed to providing exceptional care to our community, and our collaboration with Amazon advances that mission," said Dr. James Gutierrez, Chief of Cleveland Clinic’s Primary Care Institute. "As innovative digital tools evolve, they have the potential to ease patient flow and enable seamless transitions between primary and specialty care. These kinds of partnerships are an important avenue for creating a more coordinated, high-quality health care experience that our patients deserve."
Why did Amazon build Health AI?
Millions of customers come to Amazon daily searching for health-related products and services—and we know health care matters deeply to them. When implemented thoughtfully and used responsibly, AI will enhance rather than replace human connection in health care. With AI as an assistant and coach, patients and providers can spend more time building the connections and having the conversations that matter most. Health AI represents the future of how customers will interact with their health care: proactive, personalized, and seamlessly integrated into daily life. By bringing together One Medical's clinical expertise, Amazon's AI capabilities, and the trust customers already have with Amazon, we're removing the friction that makes health care feel so complicated. We're building that future one patient interaction, one clinical partnership, one engineering decision at a time.
To learn more, sign up for the waitlist at the Amazon Health page. If you’re a One Medical member, you can access Health AI through your One Medical app today.
