Key Takeaways
- Caregivers can now securely manage loved ones’ medications through their own Amazon Pharmacy account.
- Medicare Part D beneficiaries can now access PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy for pre-sorted medication packets.
- Both enhancements simplify medication management with 24/7 access and reliable delivery.
- Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans with additional Prime member savings and delivery benefits.
Amazon Pharmacy just announced two big enhancements that will make medication management simpler, more accessible, and more convenient for millions of customers across the U.S.
The first enhancement: Customers can now use Amazon Pharmacy’s new feature for caregivers to help manage medications for family members or loved ones who need assistance.
The second update: Customers with Medicare insurance can now access PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy, making it easier to manage multiple medications with pre-sorted, labeled packets delivered right to their door. With PillPack, customers receive their medications packaged into personalized, tear-away packets organized and labeled by date and time.
“These updates deliver what our customers have been asking for—simpler medication management for themselves and their loved ones,” said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. “Whether you’re a caregiver juggling multiple prescriptions for an aging parent, or a customer who could benefit from the convenience of pre-sorted packets delivered reliably each month, we’re removing barriers and making pharmacy work better for you.”
Simplified support for caregivers
According to AARP, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S.—an estimated 53 million people—are taking care of an aging family member; and U.S. adults spend the equivalent of an eight-hour workday each month coordinating health care for themselves and their family members. Medication management is often the most complex task. Amazon Pharmacy’s new caregiver feature allows customers to securely invite trusted individuals who, once verified, can manage medications on behalf of their loved ones through their own Amazon Pharmacy accounts.
“Caregiving comes with enormous responsibilities, and managing multiple medications is one of the most challenging aspects,” said Tess Carey, senior pharmacist at Amazon Pharmacy. “Amazon Pharmacy’s new caregiver feature provides a secure, streamlined way for trusted individuals to help manage prescriptions and place orders 24/7, when and where convenient for them—all through their own Amazon accounts. This ensures medications arrive on time, giving both caregivers and patients greater peace of mind.”
To set up caregiver support, customers can log into their Amazon Pharmacy account and send an invitation to their caregiver using their mobile phone number. The caregiver will receive a secure link over SMS and—after confirming a few details like the customer’s date of birth—can start managing medications through their own Amazon account.
Expanded access to pre-sorted medications
PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy helps customers with two or more recurring prescriptions by providing monthly shipments of personalized, pre-sorted medication packets. Each packet is clearly labeled with date and time, eliminating the need to manage multiple pill bottles and making it easier for customers to follow their prescribed routines. With this expansion, more than 50 million Medicare Part D beneficiaries who manage multiple daily medications are now eligible to use their insurance for PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy.
To enroll in PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy, customers can log into their Amazon Pharmacy account and click “Sign up for PillPack.” After selecting eligible medications, reviewing insurance and delivery details, customers can complete their sign-up and start receiving their medications in packets. Amazon Pharmacy will coordinate the refill schedules so multiple medications can all be delivered at the same time each month.
How Amazon Pharmacy is saving customers time and money
Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service, digital-forward pharmacy offering a comprehensive solution that serves both one-off and ongoing medication needs. Customers benefit from a simplified experience where they can order one-time prescriptions with fast, free delivery while also managing monthly pre-sorted medication packets—all through the familiar Amazon app. Amazon Pharmacy will provide ongoing delivery updates via text or email, making it simple to track and manage medications. Prime members in a dozen cities, such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle, are also eligible for free Same-Day Delivery of their medications.
Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare Part D nationwide and Medicaid in select states. Prime members enjoy additional savings through programs like RxPass and the Prime savings that helps Prime members save up to 80% on thousands of generic and branded prescriptions, with no additional fees (beyond Prime), when paying without insurance. The PillPack service is free for Amazon Pharmacy customers and includes monthly delivery of pre-sorted medication rolls and 24/7 access to a pharmacist.
