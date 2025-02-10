Personal health can be a complex journey to navigate. Between finding a doctor, getting lab tests, picking up medications, and understanding treatment, it can be hard to know where to begin and where to go with your health care needs and the health care needs for your loved ones.
Amazon’s solution is simple: health care centered around you. Whether you’re looking for virtual or in-person care, addressing a one-time or ongoing health issue, or receiving prescribed medications directly at home, Amazon is building health services to help you find, choose, and afford the products, services, and professionals you need to get and stay healthy.
We’re making what should be easy in health care easier. And we believe your health shouldn’t just be confined to the four walls of a doctor’s office during your annual visit or when you’re already feeling ill. It should be something you think about every day. Amazon is here to help you do just that.
Here is everything you need to know about three health care services (and more) you can use directly through Amazon:
Seeing a primary care provider with Amazon One Medical
What it is: Amazon One Medical is a one-stop shop for preventive care, chronic illness management, everyday health concerns, and more. Both in-person office visits and virtual care are available, and you can connect virtually with a primary care provider 24/7 every day of the year through the Amazon One Medical app.
Best for: Amazon One Medical is best for those seeking more convenient access to quality primary care. It’s also for those looking for a collaborative team who can support you virtually and in person for annual checkups, preventive-screening bloodwork, vaccines, urgent support, and chronic health issues, like diabetes and hypertension.
What you get: Members can schedule an in-person visit at one of the many Amazon One Medical offices across the U.S. or connect virtually with a health care provider anytime through the Amazon One Medical app.
For immediate needs and common concerns—like cold, flu, skin issues, allergies, and urinary tract infections—Amazon One Medical also offers on-demand virtual care via video chats and in-app Treat Me Now services 24/7 every day of the year.
Cost: Prime members can sign up for Amazon One Medical membership for just $9 per month, or $99 a year—$100 off what it would cost if you're not a Prime member ($199). You can also add up to five additional family members to your plan for just $6 per month, or $66 per year, per family member.
What customers are saying: “Best office visit ever. No waiting, doctor listened, took sample, tested sample, prescribed meds—all on site, and in minimal time. Love the professionalism and competency. Best decision.”
Receiving fast treatment with Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit
What it is: Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit is a one-time virtual visit, day or night, to find treatment for more than 30 common conditions like acne, pink eye, and sinus infections.
Best for: Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit is designed for customers who do not live near an Amazon One Medical office or for those who already have a primary care provider but need fast and convenient access to address a one-time health condition.
What you get: With just a few clicks on the “Medical Care” page on Amazon.com, you’ll be able to book a telehealth consultation with a clinician—via messaging or video visit—in less than 30 minutes. You’ll get a full treatment plan from the clinician after answering some questions about your medical needs; and you’ll have access to unlimited follow-up messaging for 14 days after you receive your treatment plan, with no additional fee.
Cost: Anyone can use Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, with or without a Prime membership. Messaging a clinician costs $29 per visit, while a video visit is $49. Insurance is not required or accepted, but you can use your flexible spending account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA).
What customers are saying: “Super easy to use. Fast friendly response. Saved me a trip to the doctor’s office. Thank you again Amazon. You never seem to stop Amazing me. A+++++ Service.”
Getting medications with Amazon Pharmacy
What it is: Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that delivers your medications directly to your door with 24/7 access to a pharmacist, upfront pricing, and many ways to save. All you need to do is ask your doctor to send your prescription to Amazon Pharmacy, or transfer an existing one.
Best for: Amazon Pharmacy is best for those who want to skip the line at the pharmacy, have their prescriptions delivered quickly and conveniently to their home, and save on their prescription medications. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons automatically, and offers ways to save with Prime, including RxPass and Prime Rx.
What you get: Basically, what you get is a pharmacy in your pocket. This includes includes 24/7 year-round access to a pharmacist, a wide selection of medications, and fast delivery. Same-Day Delivery is available for eligible customers in nearly a dozen metro areas throughout the U.S., with plans to expand to nearly half the U.S. in 2025.
For those who manage multiple daily medications, PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy is also an available service that sorts and packages medications by time and day for your convenience.
Cost: Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, and offers many ways to save with Prime. Customers benefit from upfront pricing on their medications, and fast, free delivery.
What customers are saying: “I signed up for the Amazon pharmacy about 2 months ago and have absolutely LOVED it. Amazon Pharmacy even has my medications in stock and ready to fill/ship when [other pharmacies] are typically always out of stock of my current medications. The quick shipping is probably my favorite part because it cuts out me having to go and stand in line or the drive-thru at the pharmacy.”
Amazon Health Benefits Connector
Did you know that many digital health programs are available at no cost (or a small co-pay) to you? Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector makes it easier for you to discover and enroll in the programs you are likely eligible for while shopping on Amazon.com. Programs that support conditions like diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, weight loss, mental health, and musculoskeletal health.
By partnering with digital health companies like Hinge Health, Omada Health, Rula, Talkspace, and Teladoc Health, you’re are able to easily check your coverage, apply for programs, and get started with managing your condition through education, coaching, smart devices, community support, and personalized progress tracking—at little or no cost to you.
Additional offerings across Amazon
Amazon.com has FSA-eligible products you can purchase and receive quickly, to help you on your path to get and stay healthy.
With Echo devices, you can use Alexa to manage appointments, set reminders, create routines for help working out and reaching exercise goals; and play sleep sounds to help get the rest you need. You can also get delicious and nutritious foods delivered to your door through Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and a growing list of third-party grocery partnerships on Amazon.com.
