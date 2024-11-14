Prime members can now quickly and easily treat health, beauty, and lifestyle conditions for as low as $16/month for men’s hair loss, $10/month for anti-aging skin care, and $19/month for ED.
Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit telehealth service offers customers convenient, high-quality health care for 30+ common conditions (such as pink eye, the flu, or a sinus infection) with on-demand messaging visits (where available) for $29 and video visits for $49 payable by credit card or using a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account card. Following the visit, the clinician sends the customer a personalized treatment plan and prescription (if needed), which customers can fulfill at the pharmacy of their choice.
Building on this foundation, Amazon is today introducing low, clear upfront pricing for a clinical visit, treatment plan, and fast, free medication delivery for Prime members for a range of common health, beauty, and lifestyle concerns, including anti-aging skin care treatment, men’s hair loss, erectile dysfunction, eyelash growth, and motion sickness.
Prime members can see the low total monthly cost or per use cost for the Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit virtual visit as well as the medications from Amazon Pharmacy relating to their desired treatment, prior to beginning care. Once Prime members have their treatment plan, they can conveniently order their medication from Amazon Pharmacy in just a couple of clicks.
"We're committed to giving customers convenient, affordable care options that put them in control of their health," said Bergen Penhart, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit. "This new offering makes it easy for Prime members to get expert clinical advice and prescribed treatments for common health, beauty, and lifestyle needs, all from the comfort of home."
Here’s how it works.
Clinical care, anywhere. Available 24/7 on Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile app, customers can view one low treatment price for five common health conditions and beauty treatments, and have a consultation with a clinician virtually and discreetly via messaging or video. If medication is needed to treat the health condition, Prime members can enjoy more savings for a prescription filled and rapidly delivered by Amazon Pharmacy.
Prime members who select Amazon Pharmacy will pay a low, upfront price for their medication and enjoy fast, free delivery to their door. No more waiting weeks for an appointment or standing in long pharmacy lines. Plus, no more surprise medical bills or high medication costs.
Low, upfront pricing for consultation and medication. Customers can see both the price of their telehealth consultation and medication from Amazon Pharmacy for their desired treatment—before moving forward with care. Prime members can get anti-aging skin care treatment from $10/month; regrow thicker, fuller hair (for men) from $16/month; get fast, discreet ED treatment from $19/month; get fuller, longer eyelashes from $43/month; and prevent motion sickness from $2/use—using Prime Rx at checkout. For comparison, Prime members save up to 92% on ED treatment versus popular subscription service alternatives. This simple, upfront pricing helps customers shop for their health care and make informed, confident decisions. Customers only pay for the cost of the consultation and medication (if prescribed); there are no additional fees, expenses, or subscriptions needed beyond Amazon Prime.
Fast, free, and discreet delivery of medications. After the clinical consultation, and if a prescription is appropriate, Prime members can have their prescription medication delivered free to their doorstep, often within hours, in standard Amazon packaging. Amazon Pharmacy will provide ongoing delivery updates via text or email, making it simple to track and manage medications. Prime members in nearly a dozen cities, such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle, are also eligible for free Same-Day Delivery of their medications.
“This simple care experience was built to meet the needs of today’s customer. At Amazon, we’re working to reduce the burden on patients who’d like to move forward with care, but may be tired of navigating the hurdles of our health care system, waiting in a long line at the pharmacy, or worried about a surprise bill or medication cost,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer for Amazon Pharmacy. “We’re helping patients re-engage in care, and spend time doing what they love instead.”
