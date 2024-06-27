We want to make it dramatically easier for customers to secure the care they need to get and stay healthy, and one of the primary ways we’re trying to do this at Amazon is by providing customers with care options that work best for them and their life. A year and a half ago, we introduced Amazon Clinic, a pay-per-visit telehealth service available on Amazon.com and the Amazon app. Customers tell us they love using the service to quickly get care for conditions ranging from pink eye, the flu, or a sinus infection to urinary tract infections, eczema, or seasonal allergies. Today, we are changing the name of the service from Amazon Clinic to

Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit

, and we are improving it by making per-visit pricing even more affordable and reducing the number of steps it takes for customers to start a visit on Amazon.com and in the Amazon app.