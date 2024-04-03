With One Medical, getting high-quality health care is simple and convenient.

Rare is the doctor office visit that’s free of frustrations. All too often, you find yourself sitting in the waiting room for 45 minutes after you’ve already waited months for your appointment. And after all that waiting, the care you receive may be rushed and impersonal.

Your first appointment at One Medical is a far cry from this experience. One Medical is a national primary care practice that provides accessible, high-quality health care, same- and next-day remote or in-person appointments, and a membership that includes 24/7 virtual care services. Its approach to health care is modern, convenient, and streamlined, from its user-friendly app experience to its relaxing offices.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

With One Medical, I’ve loved the thoughtful in-person care and the ease with which I can access providers for all my different concerns. If you’re curious about the One Medical experience, continue reading for an overview of the membership and an office tour.



What’s included in a One Medical membership?

With a One Medical membership, you get:



24/7 access to virtual care, including on-demand video chats for urgent concerns, provider messaging, and messaging-based “Treat Me Now” for common concerns like cold and flu, acne and other skin concerns, STI testing, constipation, and more.

A robust app that allows you to book appointments, renew your prescription, access your health records, and more.

Easy booking for same- and next-day in-person or remote appointments at hundreds of offices across the U.S

What services does One Medical provide?

You can receive care for a variety of conditions and concerns: wellness and prevention, everyday care for a wide spectrum of illnesses, chronic conditions, children and family care, sexual health, mental health, and LGBTQIA+ services.

Many offices also provide full onsite lab support, meaning you can get vaccines and lab work done, including COVID-19, sexual health, cholesterol and diabetes screenings.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

Like regular doctor’s offices, One Medical accepts insurance for in-person and pre-scheduled remote visits as well as labs. It accepts health plans from most insurance carriers as well as Medicare. If you don’t have insurance, you can still use One Medical’s services by paying out of pocket per visit.



How much does a One Medical membership cost?

Amazon Prime members can sign up for One Medical for just $9 per month, or $99 a year—a $100 discount from the regular membership. You can also add up to five additional family members to your plan for just $6 per month, or $66 per year, per family member.

If you’re not a Prime member, the annual membership is $199. If you are experiencing financial hardship and would like to become a member, you may be eligible for financial assistance.



What it’s like to visit a One Medical office

One of my favorite parts about One Medical is the in-person office experience because appointments are easy to book (and reschedule or cancel, if needed) and I never feel rushed or dismissed during my time there.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

I usually prioritize in-person visits for my annual wellness visit, paps and women’s health needs, vaccines and lab tests, and injuries—anything that would benefit from a physical meeting with my provider. If you have a time-sensitive need, Urgent Video Chat is a great option for a quick connection with a provider for advice. You can also message with a provider through the “Treat Me Now” feature on the One Medical app.

I recently visited the One Medical NoMad office, one of 17 One Medical locations in the New York City area. Here’s what it was like.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

Upon entering the office, I was greeted by a friendly receptionist. He, along with other One Medical staff I’ve met in the past, displayed his preferred pronouns—an inclusive touch.

The waiting area is beautiful and inviting: warm, filled with light, and clean. Compared to many traditional offices, One Medical’s are modern and tasteful.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

I felt very comfortable lounging on the couches and browsing coffee table books that you’re more likely to find in a hotel lobby.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

There were also informational cards for Amazon Pharmacy, which I glance through to understand a potential pharmacy option.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

A unique part of the office visit is that your primary care provider—not a medical assistant—will come to the waiting room to bring you directly to your room. One Medical’s primary care providers include doctors of medicine (MD), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO), nurse practitioners (NP), and physician assistants (PA).

The rooms themselves are neat and spacious.

Photo by Hollis Johnson Photo by Hollis Johnson Photo by Hollis Johnson

Down the hall, I met a phlebotomist who was conducting some lab work. She smiled and cracked jokes as she swiftly prepared the patient and drew his blood. Nearby, candies and juice boxes sat waiting for anyone who needed a little sugar pick-me-up after their bloodwork.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

Lab results are available directly in the One Medical app, and your provider will follow up with any guidance based on the results. If you have additional questions, you can easily reach back out to the provider or medical team through the app.

Meanwhile, the rest of the office is also thoughtfully designed, down to the bathrooms, which have free menstrual and sexual health products.

Photo by Hollis Johnson Photo by Hollis Johnson

Having visited a few One Medical offices, I can confirm that the experience is stunningly consistent across locations. The office interior is calm and relaxing, the care team are exceptionally kind yet professional, and I know exactly what to expect next or where to find my treatment plans and results afterward.



Is One Medical worth it?

One Medical is 100% worth it if you value time, space, quality, and convenience. I can usually find an appointment with my provider within days—not months—and I feel truly cared for by the One Medical team.

Photo by Hollis Johnson

Its technology-powered approach means everything you need is in the app, including secure messaging, available providers and appointments near you, bill and payment management, and organized records of everything from lab results and medications to health trends and vitals.

Thanks to One Medical, it’s easier than ever for me to take control of my health.

