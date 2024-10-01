The new PillPack feature also allows Amazon Pharmacy customers to save on their medications and get fast, free home delivery.
Amazon Pharmacy is making it easier for customers to manage multiple medications with the launch of a new PillPack feature. Amazon Pharmacy customers can now have their eligible medications—three or more—pre-sorted into convenient pill packets, and have them delivered to their door. This new offering extends the PillPack.com service, while offering new savings, a simpler sign-up experience, and faster delivery.
Amazon acquired PillPack.com in 2018 and has continued to operate the service as a separate offering. Integrating the PillPack offering allows customers to benefit both from the affordability of Amazon and the convenience of PillPack.
With PillPack, customers receive their medications packaged into personalized, tear-away packets organized and labeled by date and time. This eliminates the hassle of managing multiple pill bottles and helps people stick to their prescribed routines. The medication packing service is free and includes a monthly delivery of a pre-sorted roll of medications and 24/7 access to a pharmacist. Prime members also enjoy significant savings on medications through RxPass and the Prime prescription savings benefit.
“The average PillPack patient takes six medications, which is a significant burden to manage day over day,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Amazon Pharmacy and PillPack. “The PillPack packets are beloved by physicians and caregivers because they allow a patient to be cared for as though we were hand-delivering the appropriate medications on time, each day. Making this service widely available to Amazon customers is an incredible opportunity with the potential to vastly improve medication adherence and ease the care burden so many Americans face."
A 2023 poll revealed U.S. adults spend the equivalent of an eight-hour workday each month coordinating healthcare for themselves and their family or loved ones. The PillPack service helps reduce that care burden, and increases the likelihood that people take the right medications at the right time.
"Every day we’re working to make the pharmacy experience more convenient and more affordable for customers," said John Love, Vice President of Amazon Pharmacy. "I’m inspired by the simplicity and ease that PillPack provides. It frees up time and mental space, allowing people to focus on what they love, rather than sorting medications.”
Prime members who use RxPass or the Prime prescription savings benefit will benefit from both the savings and tremendous convenience of PillPack. Customers can sign up for the new PillPack experience at pharmacy.amazon.com/pillpack or through the Amazon mobile app.
