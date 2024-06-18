Amazon Pharmacy’s RxPass now offers Prime members on Medicare unlimited access to 60 eligible prescription medications for just $5 a month, plus fast, free delivery.
Prime’s RxPass subscription savings program has already helped tens of thousands of Prime members save time and money on their recurring medications. Starting today, more than 50 million Medicare beneficiaries are now eligible to take advantage of RxPass, an exclusive benefit for Prime members that enables affordable access to common medications; fast, free delivery each month; and the ability to connect with a pharmacist 24/7.
A Medicare beneficiary who takes at least one medication available through RxPass could save approximately $70 per year and a beneficiary who takes two or more medications could save even more. If all Medicare beneficiaries transitioned their eligible medications to RxPass, Medicare spending would be reduced by nearly $2 billion, and customer out-of-pocket spending would also decrease.
“Programs like RxPass help reduce cost, while increasing convenience for caregivers, and customers of all ages, which is shown to improve medication adherence and support better health outcomes,” said John Love, Vice President of Amazon Pharmacy. “Amazon Pharmacy and Prime continue to offer new ways to save time and money at every step of your health journey.”
RxPass is just one way to save at Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service digital pharmacy in your pocket, providing free home delivery and 24/7 access to a pharmacist. All customers enjoy clear, transparent pricing—including an estimated insurance price—directly on the Amazon site and mobile app, enabling customers to shop for the best price on their medicine. RxPass does not use insurance, instead it offers another way to cover the cost of eligible medications for customers with or without insurance.
“Many people don’t realize that even if you have great insurance, you can still save on select medications by using programs like RxPass,” said Love. “The overall cost of medications can be lower, and that’s not even factoring in the time and effort saved from not having to drive to a pharmacy or stand in line.”
At Amazon Pharmacy, customers have the option to use insurance for some or all of their eligible medications, or use savings programs from Prime for eligible medications, which do not use insurance. Prime savings programs including RxPass and the Prime prescription saving benefit offer up to 80% off the cost generics and up to 40% off the cost of brand name medications.
“Prime is savings, convenience, and care all in a single membership,” said Jamil Ghani, Worldwide Vice President of Prime. “Millions of Americans enjoy Prime’s exclusive savings, exceptional entertainment options, and fast, free delivery of products and services, and now they have access to a growing number of health care offerings including One Medical membership, medications priced as low as $1 through the Prime prescription savings benefit, and unlimited access to eligible generic medications from RxPass.”
Affordability, access, and adherence improve health outcomes
Research shows people don’t take their medications as prescribed about half the time. Most older adults (76%) report that the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable. Approximately 16 million Americans live in a pharmacy desert, and an estimated 10% of people face mobility concerns. As the U.S. population continues to age, these challenges are projected to grow. Improving medication access and affordability can reduce these barriers.
“There are a high number of adults who, whether due to cost, mobility, or simply not having time to collect their medications from the pharmacy, are not adhering to a medication regimen that could be life-saving,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Amazon Pharmacy and a practicing pulmonologist. “When a patient’s medication arrives regularly at their door, at a price they can afford, we see better long-term health outcomes.
An estimated 133 million Americans—nearly half the population—manage at least one chronic illness, such as hypertension, heart disease and arthritis. Nearly nine in ten (89%) adults 65 and older report taking prescription medications regularly, and more than half of adults 65 and older (54%) report taking four or more prescription medications.
“The good news is we’re seeing early indications that RxPass can improve adherence outcomes among patients,” said Dr. Gupta. “Many common health conditions can be well-managed through consistent use of medicine and healthy lifestyle choices. Expanding RxPass to Medicare beneficiaries can help solve for affordability and access challenges among a patient population who experiences high levels of chronic disease.”
Prime savings programs can support diabetes care and heart health
Approximately 38 million people or about 12% of the U.S. population has diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. The percentage of Americans age 65 and older managing the complex and, at times, debilitating disease is even higher, at 29%, or approximately 16 million seniors.
“Prescription medications can be a critical tool in diabetes management and treatment programs,” said Charles “Chuck” Henderson, chief executive officer for the American Diabetes Association (ADA). “Lack of access to appropriate medications is a barrier to positive health outcomes. The ADA is supportive of efforts that increase access to the treatment and care people living with diabetes need to thrive.”
Offerings like RxPass or the Prime prescription savings program can provide affordable medication stability for patients with no insurance or high deductibles. Amazon Pharmacy also offers automatic coupons on insulin and other diabetes care products, which can lower the cost of care.
“Treatment guidelines continue to evolve with evidence supporting the use of combination therapy (2+ meds) for conditions like high blood pressure,” said Dr. Gupta. “Programs like RxPass were designed with these treatment considerations in mind, enabling initiation of two blood pressure medications instead of one without any additional cost to the patient.”
Amazon Pharmacy is focused on improving health care delivery to improve health outcomes
Launched in 2020, Amazon Pharmacy continues to evolve to better serve customers and the clinical community.
“For too long, pharmacy has been a one-size fits all option,” said Love. “Amazon is building a modern pharmacy tailored to today’s customer; we’re focused on creating new savings, value, and convenience that meets customers where they are. Our pharmacy is designed to make it easier to manage medications so customers can focus less on care, and more on what they love.”