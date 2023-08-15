Lee este artículo en español.

About one in 10 Americans have diabetes, and approximately 8 million use insulin to help manage their condition.1,2 Insulin, though, can be costly, and is a financial burden for more than 14% of people who use it in the U.S.3

Now, Amazon Pharmacy is introducing automatic coupons, providing instant savings on more than 15 insulin and diabetes care brands. Customers can save time and money on the most commonly prescribed products from Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Dexcom, and Insulet—like insulin vials, pens, continuous glucose monitors, and pumps. With automatically-applied, manufacturer-sponsored coupons, many insulin brands are available to eligible customers starting at $35 a month. And, because it’s Amazon Pharmacy, customers get free delivery and 24/7 access to Amazon’s team of pharmacists.

“Access to affordable diabetes medications and technology can help people living with diabetes stay healthy and avoid complications. Sadly, some of the more than 37 million Americans living with diabetes can’t afford the treatments they need to survive,” said Charles “Chuck” Henderson, chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association. “The ADA has been a leading voice in advocating for affordable insulin and diabetes technology. We applaud Amazon Pharmacy for innovating on behalf of patients and taking the important action to help ensure people living with diabetes can easily access the treatments they need through a transparent purchase process that automatically applies any eligible discounts.”

Convenience and savings at your fingertips

While coupons for medications are not new, finding and redeeming them isn’t always easy. In fact, an estimated 85% of manufacturer-sponsored coupons go unused.4 To solve for this, Amazon developed technology that automatically applies eligible coupons at checkout, so customers won’t have to do any additional work to get the savings. Whether eligible customers are insured, underinsured, or uninsured, they’ll be able to easily view the price of each product directly on Amazon and never have to worry about missing potential savings.

“Imagine not knowing the price of food or other essentials before being asked to pay at the cash register—that would be a terrible experience,” said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. “The lack of upfront pricing in pharmacy is a pain point for customers that Amazon Pharmacy can help solve. Similar to how customers shop for the items they need on Amazon, we’re making it simpler to get critical medications. We’re thrilled to be able to help customers better find and afford their insulin.”

Clear, upfront pricing on insulin and diabetes care

“Even though upfront pricing sounds obvious, it’s a sea change in health care. As a physician, it’s heartening to know that patients will have visibility into the cost of their insulin before they stand in line or wait to speak with a pharmacist. And, if the cost isn’t what they anticipate, we can more quickly find other options that are affordable and appropriate to their care,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy. “Automatically applying coupons allows patients to better access medications that are effective and affordable, and this combination can improve adherence and support better care.”

“It’s exciting to know that patients will now have instant access to discounts on many of the most commonly prescribed insulin brands and diabetes care products available,” said Andrew Vo, a pharmacist with Amazon Pharmacy. “Plus, we are offering a broad selection that will support the needs of a wide patient population.”

More ways to spend less

Manufacturer-sponsored coupons on Amazon Pharmacy are available for insulin and diabetes care products, as well as other brand-name therapies for the treatment of COPD, obesity, and more. In addition to automatic coupons, Amazon Pharmacy offers several other ways to save time and money on prescription medications. Amazon Pharmacy’s new RxPass subscription for Prime members is just $5 a month and includes as many eligible medications as a customer is prescribed. Alternately, Prime members can save with the Prime prescription savings benefit—available for no additional fee—to get discounts up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy and the PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy service.

FAQs How can I access coupons on Amazon Pharmacy? Get more information about available coupons on Amazon Pharmacy Eligible coupons will be automatically applied during the checkout process, with no action required from patients to redeem. If a coupon can be used with insurance, it will be applied and reduce a patient’s final copay price.

Are there restrictions on the coupons? RxPass Prime prescription savings benefit Yes, there are some restrictions. Coupons may work in connection with your insurance, but whether a particular medication is covered under your insurance plan depends on your insurance provider. Coupons cannot be applied in addition toor the. Additionally, patients who are eligible to receive benefits from any state or federal health care program, such as Medicare, Medicaid, or Medicare Part D, cannot use manufacturer-sponsored coupons at this time.

