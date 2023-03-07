As the pharmacist-in-charge for Amazon Pharmacy in Phoenix, Arizona, Andrew Vo leads a team committed to making it easier and more affordable for customers to access the medications they need.

“Everyone should be able to access their prescription medications in a transparent, affordable, and convenient way,” said Vo. “I know the work we’re doing can help people manage their medications more seamlessly, and that inspires me every day.”

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers a wide range of medications at affordable prices and access to 24/7 support from licensed pharmacists, like Vo. Customers can fill or refill prescriptions online and have their medications shipped directly to their homes—no need to travel to a physical pharmacy and wait in line. The service also offers upfront pricing, so customers know how much their medication costs before they place an order. In addition, a new Prime member benefit called RxPass provides options to subscribe and save on prescriptions.

We caught up with Vo, who is a health care professional and a talented singer, to find out what it’s like to work as an Amazon pharmacist. Here’s what we learned:

What does a typical workday look like for you?

My shift looks a little different each day. What remains constant is that I take pride in ensuring each prescription medication that leaves our pharmacy is right for each customer’s needs.

What does a pharmacist do?

It’s a pharmacist’s job to understand and communicate to customers how to take their medication and how it might interact with other medications, vitamins, or supplements. Because we are a digital pharmacy, Amazon Pharmacy has a pharmacist on call 24/7 to answer your questions. As medication experts, we can tell you how to store your medication, describe potential side effects, and provide tools for managing a prescription routine.

Introducing RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy, a $5 prescription subscription that helps Prime members who take multiple medications save time and money In addition to all the savings, convenience, and entertainment they already enjoy, Prime members can now receive all of their eligible generic medications for just $5 a month and have them delivered free to their door. Medications that treat more than 80 common conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, and acid reflux, are included in the RxPass subscription. Read more

What inspires you at work?

Pharmacists play an important role in the health care community. Amazon Pharmacy is in a unique position to bring wide selection, low pricing, and convenient delivery to customers. I’m excited by this innovation in the health care space.

What do you think the pharmacy experience will look like 10 years from now?

I think customers will continue to expect more transparency, better prices, and access to prescriptions in a way that fits their lifestyle. As a millennial, I appreciate the flexibility of connecting virtually with a pharmacist and seeing the cost of something online before I purchase a medication, and skipping a trip to the pharmacy. I know Amazon will keep innovating to break down frustrating barriers—like high prices and lack of information.

What’s something you think everyone should know about Amazon Pharmacy?

The reality is many people live in health care deserts, which can limit their access to care. Customers of Amazon Pharmacy have access to a wide range of medications, delivered free to their door, in all 50 states. If you’re not feeling well, not having to drive to a pharmacy can be an incredible convenience and a weight lifted off your shoulders. And you’ll know exactly what you would need to pay before deciding where you purchase your medication. We accept most insurance plans, and we have low out-of-pocket pricing for Prime members.

With the Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit, Prime members can save up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand-name medications when paying without insurance.* Prime members also have the option to sign up for the RxPass subscription, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that offers eligible patients affordable access to commonly prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions for a $5 per month fee.**

What tip would you share with customers?

The convenience of being able to talk to a pharmacist outside of traditional hours can make all the difference. You can ask questions about the medications you’re taking, as well as any vitamins or supplements. Health care is constantly evolving, and there may be new medications available or better pricing on a similar medication. Additionally, it’s beneficial to keep your prescriptions at the same pharmacy, so your pharmacist has a comprehensive view of your medication history.

What was your dream job growing up? Did you always want to be a pharmacist?

I wanted to be a singer, actually! I dreamed of going on tours and reaching people through music. That connection is part of what led me to my health care career. Music is universal. It touches many people and can impact people even indirectly. I find the same meaning in being a pharmacist, because I’m able to help customers with real issues and impact people’s health in a positive way.

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

I was a contestant on American Idol many years ago. I even made it to the second round, but my auditions were never aired on TV. I sang “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” I still love to sing, and you can usually find me belting out some Bruno Mars.

What is the most rewarding part about being an Amazon pharmacist?

The positive impact on people’s lives. Every day, I get to help customers receive the medications they need—I feel lucky to get to do so!

