Key takeaways
- Amazon offers five fresh grocery delivery options in the U.S.: Same-Day Delivery, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Now, and a variety of local grocers and specialty retailers.
- Prime members get exclusive grocery benefits including free or discounted delivery and member-only savings.
- Amazon offers its Freshness Guarantee on fresh groceries from Same-Day Delivery, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh. Perishables with the Freshness Guarantee badge will arrive as expected or Amazon will make it right.
Page overview
Same-Day Delivery
Same-Day Delivery allows Prime members to shop for fresh perishable groceries—like produce, meat, dairy, and frozen foods—alongside millions of other items on Amazon, from books to electronics to home goods, all in one cart. Same-Day Delivery with perishable groceries is available in more than 2,300 cities and towns across the U.S., with expansion continuing throughout 2026.
Delivery fee
With Prime: Free delivery on orders over $25 in most areas; $2.99 fee for smaller orders
Without Prime: $12.99 delivery fee on all orders
Prime members who love Whole Foods Market's selection of high-quality natural and organic groceries can shop directly on Amazon, with delivery available in convenient two-hour windows.
Delivery fee
With Prime: $9.95 delivery fee
Without Prime: $13.95 delivery fee
Grocery delivery subscription: Amazon’s optional grocery delivery subscription for Prime members includes unlimited deliveries on Whole Foods Market orders over $25 in most areas and free access to one-hour delivery windows where available. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, while Prime Access members who qualify through government assistance can subscribe for $4.99 per month.
Amazon Fresh offers a wide selection of groceries with everyday low prices and seasonal deals, delivered in convenient two-hour windows.
Delivery fee
With Prime: Free delivery on orders over $100; $6.95 on orders between $50 and $100; $9.95 on orders under $50
Without Prime: $4.95 to $13.95 based on order size
Grocery delivery subscription: Amazon’s optional grocery delivery subscription for Prime members also covers Amazon Fresh. For $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, Prime members can enjoy unlimited deliveries on orders over $25 in most areas and free access to one-hour delivery windows where available. Prime Access members can subscribe for $4.99 per month.
Need groceries fast? Amazon Now delivers thousands of items in 30 minutes or less. Prime members can shop from a wide selection of items, including milk, eggs, fresh produce, ice cream, toothpaste, cosmetics, pet treats, diapers, paper products, electronics, seasonal items, over-the-counter medicines, chips, dips, and more. The ultra-fast delivery service piloted in Seattle and Philadelphia in 2025 and is rapidly expanding to dozens more cities in 2026.
Delivery fee
With Prime: $3.99 delivery fee; additional $1.99 for orders under $15
Without Prime: $13.99 delivery fee; additional $3.99 for orders under $15
Prime members can shop a variety of local grocers and specialty retailers like Weis Markets, Winn-Dixie, Cardenas Markets, or Metropolitan Market, with delivery available in convenient two-hour windows.
Delivery fee
With Prime: Varies by partner
Without Prime: Varies by partner
Grocery delivery subscription: Amazon’s optional grocery delivery subscription for Prime members includes unlimited deliveries from local grocer and specialty retailer orders over $25 in most areas and free access to one-hour delivery windows where available. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, while qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access can subscribe for $4.99 per month.
What is Amazon's Freshness Guarantee?
Does Prime membership save on grocery delivery?
- Eligible 18-24-year-olds and higher education students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year.
- Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30 days and then pay $6.99 per month.
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