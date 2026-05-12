will arrive as expected or Amazon will make it right.

Amazon offers its Freshness Guarantee on fresh groceries from Same-Day Delivery, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh. Perishables with the

Prime members get exclusive grocery benefits including free or discounted delivery and member-only savings.

, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Now, and a variety of local grocers and specialty retailers.

Amazon offers five fresh grocery delivery options in the U.S.:

Whether you need tonight's dinner ingredients fast or a full weekly grocery haul alongside household essentials, Amazon has a delivery option that fits any occasion. With five ways to shop for fresh groceries in the U.S., Prime members can choose the speed, selection, and price point that works best for them—all from one familiar shopping experience.

Whether you need tonight's dinner ingredients fast or a full weekly grocery haul alongside household essentials, Amazon has a delivery option that fits any occasion. With five ways to shop for fresh groceries in the U.S., Prime members can choose the speed, selection, and price point that works best for them—all from one familiar shopping experience.

Over 13 billion items arrived the same or next day around the world.

get even more value, with exclusive benefits including free or discounted delivery, member-only savings, and access to a wide selection of groceries at everyday low prices.

Millions of customers already trust Amazon for their grocery needs—and

Grocery delivery subscription: Amazon’s optional grocery delivery subscription for Prime members includes unlimited deliveries from local grocer and specialty retailer orders over $25 in most areas and free access to one-hour delivery windows where available. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, while qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access can subscribe for $4.99 per month.

Delivery fee With Prime: Varies by partner Without Prime: Varies by partner

Prime members can shop a variety of local grocers and specialty retailers like Weis Markets, Winn-Dixie, Cardenas Markets, or Metropolitan Market, with delivery available in convenient two-hour windows.

Delivery fee With Prime: $3.99 delivery fee; additional $1.99 for orders under $15 Without Prime: $13.99 delivery fee; additional $3.99 for orders under $15

Need groceries fast? Amazon Now delivers thousands of items in 30 minutes or less. Prime members can shop from a wide selection of items, including milk, eggs, fresh produce, ice cream, toothpaste, cosmetics, pet treats, diapers, paper products, electronics, seasonal items, over-the-counter medicines, chips, dips, and more. The ultra-fast delivery service piloted in Seattle and Philadelphia in 2025 and is rapidly expanding to dozens more cities in 2026.

Grocery delivery subscription: Amazon’s optional grocery delivery subscription for Prime members also covers Amazon Fresh. For $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, Prime members can enjoy unlimited deliveries on orders over $25 in most areas and free access to one-hour delivery windows where available. Prime Access members can subscribe for $4.99 per month.

Delivery fee With Prime: Free delivery on orders over $100; $6.95 on orders between $50 and $100; $9.95 on orders under $50 Without Prime: $4.95 to $13.95 based on order size

Amazon Fresh offers a wide selection of groceries with everyday low prices and seasonal deals, delivered in convenient two-hour windows.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Jassy stresses being willing to pursue parallel paths when it’s unclear what’ll best drive the desired trajectory.

Grocery delivery subscription: Amazon’s optional grocery delivery subscription for Prime members includes unlimited deliveries on Whole Foods Market orders over $25 in most areas and free access to one-hour delivery windows where available. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, while Prime Access members who qualify through government assistance can subscribe for $4.99 per month.

Prime members who love Whole Foods Market's selection of high-quality natural and organic groceries can shop directly on Amazon, with delivery available in convenient two-hour windows.

Delivery fee With Prime: Free delivery on orders over $25 in most areas; $2.99 fee for smaller orders Without Prime: $12.99 delivery fee on all orders

Same-Day Delivery allows Prime members to shop for fresh perishable groceries—like produce, meat, dairy, and frozen foods—alongside millions of other items on Amazon, from books to electronics to home goods, all in one cart. Same-Day Delivery with perishable groceries is available in more than 2,300 cities and towns across the U.S., with expansion continuing throughout 2026.

What is Amazon's Freshness Guarantee?

For orders from Same-Day Delivery, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh, Amazon's Freshness Guarantee covers perishable items like produce, dairy, meat, and frozen foods. This means items with the Freshness Guarantee badge will arrive as expected, or Amazon will make it right. From farm to doorstep, Amazon maintains quality controls to help ensure perishable items arrive fresh.





Does Prime membership save on grocery delivery?

Yes. Prime offers grocery shoppers free or discounted delivery across all five options. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible.

Prime also offers discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits for eligible members.



Eligible 18-24-year-olds and higher education students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30 days and then pay $6.99 per month.

In addition to these five ways, Prime members can shop for millions of everyday essentials and pantry staples no matter how they shop on Amazon.