We’ve invented a new, more streamlined fulfillment center format called Same Day Fulfillment Centers (“SSDs”). We’ve built over 85 SSDs across the U.S. that carry our top 90,000 SKUs, and have enabled us to deliver more than 500 million same day units in 2026 thus far. At the same time, we’ve continued to pursue

Prime Air

, our drone delivery service. Prime Air now has a design that’ll scale, plans to serve communities with 30 million customers by year-end, and expects to deliver half a billion packages by the end of this decade (with an aim to deliver inside 30 minutes). And, over the last year, starting in India and the UAE, we’ve been working on

Amazon Now