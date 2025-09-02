News
News
Tag
Prime Air
14 results
How Amazon's delivery drones make smart landing decisions in unexpected conditions
Transportation
Sept. 2, 2025
Amazon’s drones deliver items in 60 minutes or less—here’s how we simplified the process
Transportation
May 20, 2025
Amazon has launched our most advanced delivery drone yet—here’s everything you need to know
Operations
Dec. 11, 2024
Amazon drone delivery takes off in Arizona
Transportation
Nov. 5, 2024
Amazon drones can now fly farther and deliver to more customers following FAA approval
Transportation
May 30, 2024
Watch a drone delivery take flight in 18 photos from Amazon’s drone facility in Texas
Transportation
March 29, 2024
11 photos of Amazon’s new Prime Air drone that can fly in light rain and deliver packages up to 5 pounds in under an hour
Transportation
Oct. 18, 2023
Amazon reveals the new design for Prime Air’s delivery drone—here’s your first look
Transportation
Nov. 10, 2022
How Amazon is building its drone delivery system
Transportation
Aug. 16, 2022
Watch how Amazon is preparing for drone delivery
Transportation
Aug. 9, 2022
Amazon’s drone delivery is coming to Texas
Transportation
July 15, 2022
Another new frontier for Prime Air
Transportation
Jan. 18, 2019
14 results
