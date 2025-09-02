Prime Air

An Amazon drone making a Safety Contingent Landing.
How Amazon's delivery drones make smart landing decisions in unexpected conditions
Transportation
Sept. 2, 2025
Drone flying over suburban neighborhood with mountains in background.
Amazon’s drones deliver items in 60 minutes or less—here’s how we simplified the process
Transportation
May 20, 2025
An exterior shot of two Prime Air MK30 delivery drones: One parked on the ground and one hovering in the sky to the right.
Amazon has launched our most advanced delivery drone yet—here’s everything you need to know
Operations
Dec. 11, 2024
Amazon Prime Air drone flying in blue sky with scattered clouds
Amazon drone delivery takes off in Arizona
Transportation
Nov. 5, 2024
An image from inside the Amazon Same Day facility in Sacramento.
Amazon drones can now fly farther and deliver to more customers following FAA approval
Transportation
May 30, 2024
An image of two employees standing on a launch pad helping monitor and operate a drone that is taking flight.
Watch a drone delivery take flight in 18 photos from Amazon’s drone facility in Texas
Transportation
March 29, 2024
mk30 prime air drone
11 photos of Amazon’s new Prime Air drone that can fly in light rain and deliver packages up to 5 pounds in under an hour
Transportation
Oct. 18, 2023
A man working on an Amazon drone.
Amazon reveals the new design for Prime Air’s delivery drone—here’s your first look
Transportation
Nov. 10, 2022
One Amazon drone takes off from its testing runway while another Amazon drone waits to take off.
How Amazon is building its drone delivery system
Transportation
Aug. 16, 2022
Watch how Amazon is preparing for drone delivery
Transportation
Transportation
Aug. 9, 2022
MK27B drone flies in the air. It has a hexagonal design and propellers.
Amazon’s drone delivery is coming to Texas
Transportation
July 15, 2022
An Amazon Prime Air drone on a platform, with an open field behind it.
Another new frontier for Prime Air
Transportation
Jan. 18, 2019

