7. You have to be adept at both inventing the inflections and recognizing when others have started ones that you should pursue as well. We tend to be first-movers, but have had several big successes where we didn’t enter first. In each of these cases, we haven’t just duplicated what others have done (when we’ve done that, we haven’t succeeded). Rather, we’ve been inspired by new ideas, and invented unique experiences that appeal to our customers. It takes a different type of grit and resolve than when you’re first to an idea.