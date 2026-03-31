Each Delta aircraft will be equipped with a single purpose-built phased array antenna that supports download speeds up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds up to 400 Mbps. The aviation-grade antenna is based on

Leo Ultra

—the fastest commercial phased array antenna in production—and will allow passengers to enjoy an experience on par with terrestrial networks: streaming movies and TV shows, playing games, uploading content, staying connected to friends, family, and colleagues, and more—all while traveling at hundreds of miles an hour at 35,000 feet in the air.