The Tour hosts 42 tournaments across 25 countries and five continents each year, many in remote or rural locations where traditional internet infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. Setting up reliable connectivity across entire golf courses—many of which encompass hundreds of acres—is a challenge. The DP World Tour needs internet access to support everything from live scoring and broadcast production to merchandise sales and the fan experience at events that can include tens of thousands of spectators, as well as players, media, broadcast crews, and operational staff.