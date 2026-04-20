Key takeaways
- Amazon Leo will connect 42 DP World Tour tournaments each year, with first deployment in 2026.
- Satellite connectivity will power live scoring systems, fan apps, broadcast production, and other services.
- The Leo Ultra antenna allows for rapid network setup and breakdown across venues.
The DP World Tour has partnered with Amazon Leo to bring fast, reliable satellite internet to its golf tournaments around the world—a first in professional sports.
The Tour hosts 42 tournaments across 25 countries and five continents each year, many in remote or rural locations where traditional internet infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. Setting up reliable connectivity across entire golf courses—many of which encompass hundreds of acres—is a challenge. The DP World Tour needs internet access to support everything from live scoring and broadcast production to merchandise sales and the fan experience at events that can include tens of thousands of spectators, as well as players, media, broadcast crews, and operational staff.
Amazon Leo satellite connectivity provides a solution for this problem because it doesn't depend on local, ground-based infrastructure. Instead, connectivity is delivered directly from Amazon’s satellites in low Earth orbit to easily deployed antennas like the Leo Ultra, reaching virtually any location.
Amazon Leo delivers high-speed connectivity on the course
The DP World Tour will use Amazon Leo to blanket tournament venues with satellite coverage, quickly setting up and breaking down the Leo Ultra, Leo Pro, and Leo Nano antennas thanks to their streamlined design—ideal for an organization that changes locations weekly.
"The DP World Tour needs connectivity for everything—not just the broadcast teams, but the scoring systems, merchandise tents, concession stands—all of it," said Chris Weber, vice president of Amazon Leo business and product. "They're often setting up in more rural places where internet infrastructure just isn't there. Leo helps solve that problem. You show up, connect via satellite, and suddenly the entire tournament is online."
Teeing up the future of the Tour with Amazon Leo
The partnership reflects the Tour's broader ambition to deliver seamless, data-driven experiences at every stop on its global schedule.
"With Amazon Leo satellite technology coming to the Tour—a first in world sport—we are one step closer to realizing our ambition of creating truly connected and intelligent courses, wherever we are in the world," said Michael Cole, chief technology officer at the DP World Tour.
The DP World Tour will begin using Amazon Leo service at events in 2026 and expand across its tournament operations as Amazon Leo adds to its satellite constellation and builds out its network coverage area.
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