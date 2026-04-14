Important factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates, or expectations include but are not limited to: (i) the ability to complete the proposed transactions on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all, including obtaining required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the proposed transactions; (ii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transactions, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (iii) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transactions (such as the ability of certain customers of Globalstar to terminate or amend contracts upon a change of control, or to withhold consent to such change of control) will harm Amazon’s and/or Globalstar’s business, including current plans and operations, during the pendency, and following the completion of, the proposed transactions; (iv) the ability of Globalstar to retain and hire key personnel; (v) the diversion of management’s time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the proposed transactions; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transactions; (vii) legislative, regulatory, and economic developments; (viii) contractual provisions that may impact Amazon’s and/or Globalstar’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions during the pendency, and/or following the completion of, the proposed transactions; (ix) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities, or public health issues, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; (x) the impact of inflation, tariffs, rising interest rates, and global conflicts, including disruptions in economies as a result of ongoing or future geopolitical conflicts and trade disputes; (xi) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transactions, including in circumstances requiring Globalstar to pay a termination fee to Amazon; (xii) fluctuations in Amazon’s and/or Globalstar’s stock price, including the risk that the price of Amazon’s common stock payable as merger consideration may decline prior to or following the completion of the proposed transactions or the risk that Globalstar’s stock price may decline if the proposed transactions are not consummated; (xiii) liabilities that are not known, probable, or estimable at this time or unexpected costs, charges, or expenses; (xiv) potential challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, and performance of satellite-based connectivity services and products, including with respect to the combined company’s commercial relationship with certain customers, as well as other current and prospective business relationships, after the completion of the proposed transactions; (xv) those risks and uncertainties found in Amazon’s and Globalstar’s respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in Amazon’s and Globalstar’s most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as updated by their Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov; and (xvi) those risks that will be described in the registration statement on Form S-4 that will include as a prospectus an information statement that will be filed with the SEC and available from the sources indicated below.