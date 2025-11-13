Our long-term mission remains the same, and we’re making good progress against it. We now operate one of the largest satellite production lines on the planet. We’ve invented some of the most advanced

customer terminals

ever built, including the first commercial phased array antenna to support gigabit speeds. And we now have

more than 150 satellites

in orbit, and customers and partners like

JetBlue

, L3Harris,

DIRECTV Latin America

, Sky Brasil, and NBN Co.,

Australia’s National Broadband Network

operator, already signing up to deploy the service.