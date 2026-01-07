Quantum is, of the three, the longest-term thing that we're working on. It's going to be many years before we see the impact of quantum computing on the world, but I have very high conviction we will see it in our not-so-distant future. Ultimately, we are building a

quantum chip

. And now there's a lot of science that's happening in terms of how we use that chip in very, very different ways to build a very, very different kind of computer. As we get closer and closer to the point where we're ready to build that, scale that chip up and bring it to customers' hands, the things we've learned in our Annapurna chips business are going to be very complementary to that investment. It'll help us move even faster, scale even faster, and hopefully get to the very significant societal and technology goodness that's going to come with having a quantum computer.