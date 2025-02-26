We also want Alexa+ to grow with customers—to personalize the experience based on things you’d want Alexa to remember, like your favorite music artists, books you want to read, or the types of food you just don’t like. Alexa+ does this, both implicitly and explicitly, by matching common patterns, occasionally asking to confirm your preferences, and recalling specific facts you ask Alexa to remember. The underlying system then incorporates these affinities so Alexa+ can deliver the most relevant responses for each request—meaning, the more you use Alexa+, the better your experience will get.

